New! - Awesome Couple Communication: Expressing What You Mean and Understanding What the Other Meant

An awesome book that pithily demonstrates great communication tips.
 
 
HOLLISTER, Calif. - July 2, 2017 - PRLog -- "Marriages work easily when partners agree. However, disagreement is inevitable in healthy relationships, and not all differences in relationships turn into agreement through healthy discussion. When direct agreement can't be reached, agreeing to disagree might not always be good enough to satisfy both partners.

Instead, apply one of the six pathways to awesome communication, and you will have a healthy resolution. Your partnership will remain strong.

With overlapping values and an understanding in place regarding areas of difference, partners' connection remains strong."

-excerpt from Awesome Couple Communication

A spin-off of "Dr. Patt's" award-winning book, The Marriage Whisperer, Awesome Couple Communication presents in simple, jargon-free language and with clear examples 14 couples with communication challenges. Dr. Patt describes the source of the miscommunication and presents suggestions for other couples in similar circumstances to follow in moving from awful communication to the awesome communication level. Calling upon Emotional Intelligence Theory and her own "Pickett's Pyramid of Possibilities©" that is based upon thousands of hours of assistance to couples in therapy, the author provides tips, principles, Q&A, and healthy alternatives to help build communication that strengthens relationships.

A fun read, as well as an informative and helpful one, Awesome Couple Communication

·         provides examples you will recognize of communication gone awry

·         discusses the sources of miscommunication

·         illustrates ways to resolve communication difficulties and move onto the      rails of speedy improvement in couple communication—and a healthy relationship; and

·         includes practical application for the reader

TAKE THE FIRST STEP TODAY TOWARD A LIFETIME OF CONVERSATIONS THAT WORK AND BUILD POSITIVE RELATIONSHIPS!

Dr. Patt Pickett. For more than 20 years as a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Dr. Patt Hollinger Pickett, has learned from couples and individuals seeking relationship help. She believes in the power of couples to create great partnerships. In The Marriage Whisperer, her previous award-winning book, Dr. Patt offers readers coaching tips and solid guidance, based on her training and blending in the insight gained in her helping role. In this follow-on to The Marriage Whisperer, Dr. Patt offers particular insights into communication within a marriage.

Awesome Couple Communication:

Expressing What You Mean and Understanding What the Other Meant

by

Dr. Patt Pickett

MSI Press
ISBN 978-1942891215

Non Fiction:
Psychology
Relationships

$9.95

On sale at www.amazon.com, https://www.barnesandnoble.com,
and select book retailers

June 9, 2017

Order direct from MSI Press: orders@msipress.com

For more information

or to contact the author for media commentary, email editor@msipress.com

http://www.msipress.com

Contact
Betty Leaver (Managing Editor)
MSI Press Publishing
831-578-0290
editor@msipress.com
Click to Share