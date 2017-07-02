News By Tag
Antibullying Organization and Dallas' District 5 Members Stand Together Against Bullying
The Stopping the Madness Antibullying Foundation brings its 4th Annual Antibullying Event to Pleasant Grove with help from Dallas Councilman, Rickey Don Callahan and Parks & Rec Board Member, Yolanda Williams
The Stop the Madness of Bullying Event and Back to School Rally also provides an exciting addition to this year's entertainment in the form of the Stopping the Madness Has Talent Contest. This is a talent content open to ages 6 to adult enrolled or teaching in an educational program. Participants will proceed through two rounds of eliminations before two finalists are chosen by the celebrity judge panel to square off in the final round for the Grand Prize, a New Apple Macbook Air. Celebrity judges are: Thomas "T-Nu" Newell, Comedian & Host with the Most, King Shakur, Award-winning Poet/ Author, Andrea Sledge, National Director, All World Beauties & Man of Distinction Pageants, Tawanna Haswell, Fashion DIVA & CFO, ICONIQ Teen Development Agency, and HEISMAN trophy winner & 2015 NFL Hall of Fame Inductee, "Mr. Raider", Tim Brown.
The Stopping the Madness Antibullying Foundation was founded by Amazon bestselling author and Professional Development Specialist, Professor A'Mera Frieman and her husband, Zach, after dealing with the bullying effects on their son. The Stopping the Madness Antibullying Foundation is a verified 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation dedicated to providing life coaching, training, awareness, advocacy, empowerment, and community assistance programs to individuals and families affected by bullying.
The Stop the Madness of Bullying Event and Back to School Rally is sponsored by the City of Dallas, Dallas Parks & Recreation, Pleasant Oaks Recreation Center, Walmart, Famous Super Tacaso Tacos, Breaking the Line Books, In-N-Out Burger, ALS Creations, and Dollar General. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available. Please contact shelley.evans@
Access to the Stop the Madness of Bullying Event and Back to School Rally is free for all. Lunch, school supplies, and talent contest entries require pre-registration. Please visit https://stopthemadness.typeform.com/
Stopping the Madness Antibullying Foundation
Henry Gutierrez
9723251722
administration@
