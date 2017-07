Antibullying Organization and Dallas' District 5 Members Stand Together Against Bullying

The Stopping the Madness Antibullying Foundation brings its 4th Annual Antibullying Event to Pleasant Grove with help from Dallas Councilman, Rickey Don Callahan and Parks & Rec Board Member, Yolanda Williams

-- Thein conjunction with Dallas District 5 Councilman Rickey Don Callahan, Parks & Rec Board Member Yolanda Williams, and the Pleasant Oaks Recreation Center, will hold its 4annual Antibullying Festivities for the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex to bring awareness and address the increasing issues of bullying in schools and the North Texas community. Thewill be held. The Stop the Madness of Bullying Event is a free event to allow the community an avenue to be informed of the definition of bullying, how to report bullying, youth and adult programs offered by the Stopping the Madness Antibullying Foundation, and forums to discuss their concerns. Festivities also include games, free food sponsored by In-N-Out Burger, bounce houses, vendors, health checks, dental vendors, free school supplies, and plenty of family fun.Thealso provides an exciting addition to this year's entertainment in the form of the. This is a talent content open to ages 6 to adult enrolled or teaching in an educational program. Participants will proceed through two rounds of eliminations before two finalists are chosen by the celebrity judge panel to square off in the final round for the Grand Prize, a New Apple Macbook Air. Celebrity judges are: Thomas "T-Nu" Newell, Comedian & Host with the Most, King Shakur, Award-winning Poet/ Author, Andrea Sledge, National Director, All World Beauties & Man of Distinction Pageants, Tawanna Haswell, Fashion DIVA & CFO, ICONIQ Teen Development Agency, and HEISMAN trophy winner & 2015 NFL Hall of Fame Inductee, "Mr. Raider", Tim Brown.The Stopping the Madness Antibullying Foundation was founded by Amazon bestselling author and Professional Development Specialist, Professor A'Mera Frieman and her husband, Zach, after dealing with the bullying effects on their son. The Stopping the Madness Antibullying Foundation is a verified 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation dedicated to providing life coaching, training, awareness, advocacy, empowerment, and community assistance programs to individuals and families affected by bullying.is sponsored by the City of Dallas, Dallas Parks & Recreation, Pleasant Oaks Recreation Center, Walmart, Famous Super Tacaso Tacos, Breaking the Line Books, In-N-Out Burger, ALS Creations, and Dollar General. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available. Please contact shelley.evans@thedreamersacademy.net for information.Access to theis free for all. Lunch, school supplies, and talent contest entries require pre-registration. Please visit https://stopthemadness.typeform.com/ to/fwTEqB for Back-to-school Pre-registration and https://stopthemadness.typeform.com/ to/kwyXfO for the Stopping the Madness Has Talent Registration.