 
News By Tag
* Bullying
* Event
* Dallas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
21
June 2017
3029282726


Antibullying Nonprofit and Dallas Parks & Rec Board Member Stand Together Against Bullying

The Stopping the Madness Antibullying Foundation brings its 4th Annual Antibullying Event to Pleasant Grove with help from Parks & Rec Board Member, Yolanda Williams for Free School Supplies and Fun
 
 
FAIRY (2)a
FAIRY (2)a
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Bullying
Event
Dallas

Industry:
Event

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
Events

DALLAS - July 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Stopping the Madness Antibullying Foundation in conjunction with the City of Dallas, Parks & Rec Board Member, Yolanda Williams, and the Pleasant Oaks Recreation Center, will hold its 4th annual Antibullying Festivities for the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex to bring awareness and address the increasing issues of bullying in schools and the North Texas community. The Stop the Madness of Bullying Event and Back to School Rally will be held Saturday, July 29, 2017 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Pleasant Oaks Recreation Center, in the Heart of Pleasant Grove, 8701 Greenmound Ave, in Dallas. The Stop the Madness of Bullying Event is a free event to allow the community an avenue to be informed of the definition of bullying, how to report bullying, youth and adult programs offered by the Stopping the Madness Antibullying Foundation, and forums to discuss their concerns. Festivities also include games, free food sponsored by In-N-Out Burger, bounce houses, vendors, health checks, dental vendors, free school supplies, and plenty of family fun.

The Stop the Madness of Bullying Event and Back to School Rally also provides an exciting addition to this year's entertainment in the form of the Stopping the Madness Has Talent Contest. This is a talent content open to ages 6 to adult enrolled or teaching in an educational program. Participants will proceed through two rounds of eliminations before two finalists are chosen by the celebrity judge panel to square off in the final round for the Grand Prize, a New Apple Macbook Air. Celebrity judges are: Thomas "T-Nu" Newell, Comedian & Host with the Most, King Shakur, Award-winning Poet/ Author, Andrea Sledge, National Director, All World Beauties & Man of Distinction Pageants, Tawanna Haswell, Fashion DIVA & CFO, ICONIQ Teen Development Agency, and HEISMAN trophy winner & 2015 NFL Hall of Fame Inductee, "Mr. Raider", Tim Brown.

The Stopping the Madness Antibullying Foundation was founded by Amazon bestselling author and Professional Development Specialist, Professor A'Mera Frieman and her husband, Zach, after dealing with the bullying effects on their son. The Stopping the Madness Antibullying Foundation is a verified 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation dedicated to providing life coaching, training, awareness, advocacy, empowerment, and community assistance programs to individuals and families affected by bullying.

The Stop the Madness of Bullying Event and Back to School Rally is sponsored by the City of Dallas, Dallas Parks & Recreation, Pleasant Oaks Recreation Center, Walmart, Famous Super Tacaso Tacos, Breaking the Line Books, In-N-Out Burger, ALS Creations, and Dollar General. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available. Please contact shelley.evans@thedreamersacademy.net for information.

Access to the Stop the Madness of Bullying Event and Back to School Rally is free for all. Lunch, school supplies, and talent contest entries require pre-registration. Please visit https://stopthemadness.typeform.com/to/fwTEqB for Back-to-school Pre-registration and https://stopthemadness.typeform.com/to/kwyXfO for the Stopping the Madness Has Talent Registration.

Media Contact
Stopping the Madness Antibullying Foundation
Henry Gutierrez
9723251722
administration@thedreamersacademy.net
End
Source:Stopping the Madness Antibullying Foundation
Email:***@thedreamersacademy.net
Tags:Bullying, Event, Dallas
Industry:Event
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 02, 2017
Breaking the Line Books PRs
Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News

Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News
PTC News

Jul 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share