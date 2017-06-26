 
News By Tag
* Air Conditioning
* HVAC
* Treasure Coast
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Stuart
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
21
June 2017
3029282726


A/C Doctors, Inc. Wants To Keep Your Air Conditioning Running Properly This Summer

 
STUART, Fla. - July 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Ready or not, the Treasure Coast is firmly entrenched in another summer. And, with high temperatures in the 90s for the foreseeable future, the weather has returned to its familiar, uncomfortable status. However, those with efficient air conditioners should have no problem beating the heat, at least when inside their own homes. And, those who don't have a system that they can rely on really need to consider bringing in A/C Doctors, Inc. to take a look at things.

Are you looking to keep your unit running properly this summer? The following tips might help:

• You can't just bring in the A/C Doctors once in a blue moon. Regular maintenance of your system is what it needs to run well year round.

• You need to keep your system clean. That means removing weeds, sticks, and other debris from the outdoor unit.

• One of the easiest ways to prolong the life of your unit is regular changing of the filters. You can even handle this on your own, while the A/C Doctors handle the rest.

When your place of business or residence is suffering from a lack of air conditioning or heating, everybody loses. So, if you are having any issues with your systems, it is time to bring in the experts. Contact A/C Doctors, Inc., today, and set up your appointment.

For more information visit http://www.acdoctorsinc.com or call (877)-633-3944.
End
Source:A/C Doctors, Inc.
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Air Conditioning, HVAC, Treasure Coast
Industry:Home
Location:Stuart - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Square D Marketing PRs
Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News

Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News
PTC News

Jul 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share