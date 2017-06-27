The Ring that captures nature funded under 4 hours on Kickstarter

End

Enchanted Soul recently launched a new range of rings inspired by the natural environment. Each ring is handmade from materials including flowers, wood, moss, and amber as well as several other elements of nature. Pendants using the same manufacturing technique are also available.For more information on the line of rings from Enchanted Soul, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/278031457/1508763545?token=6cade6b9.The jewelry company originally launched a similar ring three years ago, but have since perfected its composition and design to create a unique design formula. The ring mixture cures more slowly than most common epoxy blends, allowing the wood to better seal.This prevents the ring from yellowing with time or from natural sunlight.The ring is also made of a tougher material than market resins and smooths better during sanding. Enchanted Soul also created its own coloring agents to work with this specific type of epoxy that will keep the colors from fading with time.Now, customers can select from these six designs, or they can also place a unique custom design different from any pre-existing ring. During the Kickstarter campaign, Enchanted Soul will send out a survey to its backers where customers will specify details such as ring size, the ring of their selection, custom ring specifications, as well as other details.Backers of the campaign will also have a choice to have a ring with Sterling(rim)or normal wooden, as well as the choice to add Luminescence to make the ring glow in dark.