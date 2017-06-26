News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Honda Civic Type R rolls into Brandon Honda for July 13 unveiling
Much-anticipated new sports model was born out of Honda's racing heritage
Honda has been building high performance hatchbacks for European and other foreign markets for several years, but this is the first Type R model to be built for the United States market. The six-speed, manual transmission is a racer at heart. Engineered from the ground up for aggressive performance, its direct fuel injection, 2.0-liter, VTEC turbo, four cylinder engine delivers on power, speed and smooth, responsive handling, even as it gets an EPA estimated 28 mpg on the highway and 25 mpg in combined fuel economy.
It offers 306 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 295 pound-feet of torque between 2,500 and 4,500 rpm with 20.3 psi of boost to achieve 62 mph in just 5.7 seconds, with a top speed of 169 mph. Helical, limited-slip differential and revised, dual-axis Macpherson strut suspension reduce torque steer for a fast, straight launch and steady road handling.
The Civic Type R offers sporty detailing with red accents, LED headlights, a host of Honda's safety technology, 20-inch alloy sport wheels with 10 spokes, climate control and seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complete with smartphone integration and reversing camera. It seats five with comfortable, supportive front seats and 60/40 split second-row seating that folds down for added cargo space.
The all-new Type R has a comprehensive aerodynamic package that includes a smoother underbody, front air curtain, a lightweight rear wing, and vortex generators at the trailing edge of the roof line. The muscular body has a best-in-class balance between lift and drag, contributing to greater, high speed stability. With a longer wheelbase than previous Civics and fuel tanks relocated from under the front seats to under the rear, the driver's center of gravity is lowered by 50 mm for even more stability.
Now with three drive modes, a new "Comfort" setting joins the agile "Sport" and track-focused "+R" modes to tailor the adaptive dampers, steering force, gear shift feeling, and throttle response to drivers' preferences and road conditions. Automatic rev matching system makes downshifting smoother and cuts gear shifting time.
Brandon Honda is a division of Morgan Auto Group located at 9209 E. Adamo Drive in Tampa, FL 33619, one mile west of I-75. It is an award-winning automobile dealer and Green-Star Certified service facility that works proactively to protect the environment. For more information, call 813-664-1234 or visit www.BrandonHonda.com/
Contact
Brandon Honda
813-664-1234
***@brandonhonda.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse