Beyond the Surface at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts
Two painters and a wood worker present their new work in Beyond the Surface, September 25th through October 22nd at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts.
Ironwood sculptor Larry writes, "The title Beyond the Surface is especially appropriate for my work. We often think of what is beneath a surface – the elements that are hidden from view. But equally important is the contrast between a surface and what is above and beyond it. A feathered heron stands one-legged, next to a smooth-as-glass pool of blue water, mesmerized by his reflection in the water's surface. A soaring bird flies with its wings extended, using the surface of the earth below as his only compass for a long journey. A lone wolf sits on the hard, cold surface of a rock, howling at a moon that is light-years away."
"Each piece of wood is my canvas, whether it is only four inches long or as large as fourteen. Within these small spaces, I am able to inlay an image that includes both a surface and an object that is above and beyond that surface, like the heron standing in the pool. Other times I inlay a single image or object - a horse, for example - and the surface is only suggested by the position of the horse's galloping legs. Either way, I strive to understand and accurately depict how that object is positioned in relation to a specific surface, whether seen or unseen."
"Ironwood trees grow out of the hot sands of the desert, a surface that is constantly changing, continually shaped and reshaped by desert windstorms. The contrast between wcj the shifting sands of the desert, and the solid, almost rock-like ironwood that emerges from the desert's surface never ceases to amaze me. I see this contrast in the striking grain of the wood, grain that varies from almost blond to deep brown. Ironwood is the surface upon which I have built my life's work."
Founding member Pat Merriman writes nostalgically of her new work, "In my 80th year, one of transition, I am trying a variety of themes, from baby animals to flowers. Some of the elements are inspired by Georgia O'Keefe, while others are inspired by everyday objects-- even the designs on a Kleenex box. In addition to these new subjects, I will also have several paintings of koi and barns, as well as collages focusing on the lives of women.
Beyond the Surface can be seen at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts September 25th - October 22nd. There will be an opening reception on Friday, September 29th from 6-9pm.
The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts (HGA) is owned and operated by 22 local artists and represents these established artists exhibiting contemporary fine art and fine craft. HGA's offerings include acrylic and oil paintings, sculpture, ceramics, photography, textiles, jewelry, glass, metals, encaustic, enamel, and wood. 121 N. Churton Street, Hillsborough, NC 27278. Phone: (919) 732-5001. The gallery is open 10am-6pm Monday-Thursday, 10am-9pm Friday and Saturday, and noon-4pm on Sunday. More information can be found on the HGA website: http://www.HillsboroughGallery.com
Hillsborough Gallery of Arts
