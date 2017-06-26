 
Compulsive Hoarding and Indoor Environmental Quality Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
PHOENIX - July 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video.  Their newest production discusses some of the ways compulsive hoarders may negatively impact their indoor environmental quality (IEQ).

"Compulsive hoarding can have a real influence on health and safety conditions in a person's home," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network.  "Issues may range from high levels of dust and particulate matter to hidden sources of mold and other allergens. We hope this new video helps to shed some light on some of the common IEQ issues that can develop in hoarding situations."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark and Zimmetry Environmental to name just a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/xffpK_OYYS0



To examine more than 500 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,192,000 times or to join more than 2,800 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

Click to Share