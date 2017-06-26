 
Beat the heat and shop at the Summer Bazaar '17

The entry will be free of charge with great deals and bargains on shopping
 
 
DUBAI WORLD TRADE CENTER, UAE - July 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Summer Bazaar presents a "cultural market" that offers a unique shopping experience bringing different cultures from around the world under one roof. Hosting a wide selection of merchandise, ranging from international handicrafts, apparel, beauty products, perfumes and oudh, home appliances, toys and baby items, accessories featuring local and international foods. The Summer Bazaar '17 is set to run from 6th July to 4th September, 2017 at the Hall #7, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai.

Summer Bazaar will be running in parallel to the 18th annual Modhesh World event, the biggest indoor edutainment theme park in the region, and Truckers DXB. The event will be hosting products from all around the world such as China, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Malaysia, Thailand, Pakistan, UAE, Yemen and many more. Entrance for visitors will be free of charge with great deals and bargains on products for sale. Summer Bazaar, organized by E4 Entertainment LLC alongside the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment looks forward to receiving visitors and shoppers from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Sunil Bhatia, Managing Director, E4 Entertainment LLC said, "We are very excited and look forward to our contribution to the buzzing event calendar of Dubai during Summer Surprises, with a truly ingenious market providing not just products, but cultures up for grabs. At each pavilion of the bazaar, one can find a unique international or local cultural store that provides goods and services indigenous to that culture with great deals. We are hosting this celebratory bazaar alongside Modhesh World, the largest indoor seasonal edutainment theme park in the region, and Truckers DXB, a unique local concept that offers foods from around the word all in one place via food trucks. This will be an excellent platform for a complete consumer experience full of shopping, entertainment and discovering excellent services and food in the midst of it all. We are excited for this dynamic new enterprise and look forward to setting up a great market, which will become an annual exhibition for the people."

The free-for-all Summer Bazaar '17 exhibition is to be held from 6th July to 4th September, 2017, at Hall #7, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai. For more information on please log on to:

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SummerBazaarDXB/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/summerbazaardxb/

About E4 Entertainment LLC

E4 Entertainment LLC is a leading exhibition organizer in the UAE. The event management consultancy has set up and maintained pavilions for countries like India, East Asia, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Kenya and New Zealand in the past years at the Global Village Dubai. The E4 Entertainment LLC now looks forward to hosting a free-for-all bazaar, called Summer Bazaar '17, at the World Trade Centre, alongside Modhesh World and Truckers DXB.

For more information, log on to: https://www.e4entertainment.net

Contact
manoranjani
***@yardstick-marketing.com
End
Source:E4 Entertainment
Email:***@yardstick-marketing.com Email Verified
