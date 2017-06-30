 

July 2017
June 2017
30

Liberty Rings in Boston Over the Fourth of July Weekend

The Orbiter Rings game and the Liberty Bell joined in sound and message.
 
Orbiter Rings ar Faneuil Hall
BOSTON - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Liberty Ring of the ring toss game Orbiter Rings has been swinging in Boston over the Fourth of July weekend. The games creator David Copplestone has placed the game outside Faneuil Hall so that all passing by can have a swing with The Liberty Ring, as he calls the games steel ring. David's idea is to associate the ringing sound that orbiter ring makes when it strikes its acrylic post, with the ringing sound of The Liberty Bell, the iconic symbol of American independence, and by that association, to connect the ringing sound to the 28 founding principles of the Founding Fathers and the ideals of truth, justice and liberty for all. His wish is that the more often these positive ideals are in our thoughts, the more likely they will become reality for those who are experiencing instability and unrest around the world.

David says it's been a gratifying experience to see his game enjoyed by the crowds on the Freedom Trail at Boston's historic Faneuil Hall.

The Orbiter Rings story began years ago at the Admirals Inn on the island of Antigua while the games creator was taking a sailing trip through the Caribbean in 1980. It was there that he joined a long line of people playing a Bimini ring toss game at the Admirals Inn. There was a brass ring hanging from the ceiling, and they were swinging it over onto a large hook anchored in a wall beam about eight feet away. The smiles on the faces and the wear on that hook showed this pastime's popularity. As Copplestone played, he thought, "If there was a desktop version of this game, millions more people could enjoy it." By 1988, the engineering and designing of his game was finished and a working model was made. Orbiter Rings was launched in 1990 at the Boston Gift Show, and with the worldwide exposure that the game has had over the years it is an island dream come true.

