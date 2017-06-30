Liberty Rings in Boston Over the Fourth of July Weekend
The Orbiter Rings game and the Liberty Bell joined in sound and message.
David says it's been a gratifying experience to see his game enjoyed by the crowds on the Freedom Trail at Boston's historic Faneuil Hall.
The Orbiter Rings story began years ago at the Admirals Inn on the island of Antigua while the games creator was taking a sailing trip through the Caribbean in 1980. It was there that he joined a long line of people playing a Bimini ring toss game at the Admirals Inn. There was a brass ring hanging from the ceiling, and they were swinging it over onto a large hook anchored in a wall beam about eight feet away. The smiles on the faces and the wear on that hook showed this pastime's popularity. As Copplestone played, he thought, "If there was a desktop version of this game, millions more people could enjoy it." By 1988, the engineering and designing of his game was finished and a working model was made. Orbiter Rings was launched in 1990 at the Boston Gift Show, and with the worldwide exposure that the game has had over the years it is an island dream come true.
Contact
David Copplestone
***@verizon.net
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse