SonicWall Surpasses Three Million Firewalls Sold and Achieves 50 Per Cent Growth in Partner Deal Registrations Reflecting More Than $250 Million in New Pipeline
• More than 10,000 hours of training have been completed through SonicWall University, along with more than 19,000 successful exams
• SonicWall racks up 19 industry awards for its strategy, portfolio and leadership
SonicWall, the private network security company owned by Francisco Partners and Elliott Management, announced today that it has surpassed the ambitious financial and operational metrics set across sales, partner engagement and support, including shipping its three millionth firewall. This momentum has positioned the company to receive key industry awards and recognition from partners that set it apart as a cybersecurity leader.
"In fewer than eight months, SonicWall has already exceeded the ambitious financial and operational metrics established for the business. We believed in this investment from day one, and we are confident this is only the first chapter of SonicWall's success story," said Bill Conner, SonicWall President and CEO. "Cybersecurity professionals are increasingly addressing new cyber threats, like WannaCry, by deploying a record number of SonicWall products and services. We have the right management, the right channel partners, the right technology and the right services, so businesses can run more effectively and fear less."
SonicWall Partner Program Signups Surge
SonicWall enjoys unparalleled relationships and support from the global partner community that serves as a trusted advisor to customers. In the face of constantly evolving threat vectors, such as the recent WannaCry (https://blog.sonicwall.com/
· More than 15,000 channel partners across 90 countries have registered for SecureFirst.
· 4,000 of those partners are new to SonicWall.
SonicWall University Administers More Than 19,000 Cybersecurity Exams
In March 2017, SonicWall introduced SonicWall University, a real-time digital and role-based curriculum, driven by intelligence gathered from SonicWall's Capture Labs and threat researchers. This intelligence is derived and analysed from more than one million network sensors worldwide, coupled with real-time data analytics (via deep learning algorithms). SonicWall offers the training and accreditation program that's designed to focus and educate partners on current cybersecurity threats, along with new global marketing programs and incentives to help channel partners reach and protect enterprises around the globe.
Since then, partners have flocked to SonicWall University for training and certifications:
· SonicWall University has provided more than 10,000 hours of online training and administered more than 19,000 successful exams.
· Participants are also completing specialisations focused on key areas, such as ransomware, email threats and encrypted threats.
"The active engagement of our partners in our SecureFirst Partner Program and SonicWall University have exceeded our greatest expectations, with 50 per cent growth in partner deal registration that reflects $250 million in new pipeline," said Steve Pataky, Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Channel. "Since SonicWall became an independent company 100 per cent focused on cybersecurity and 100 per cent focused on channels, we have moved at a blistering pace to deliver cutting-edge support and education to our partners."
SonicWall Surpasses Sales and Customer Support Benchmarks
Since November 2016, SonicWall and the channel community have partnered to achieve significant growth:
· The company sold its three millionth firewall, a testament to its 25-year track record of cybersecurity leadership.
· Partner Deal Registration has grown 50 per cent since the company became independent and launched the SecureFirst Partner Program in November, reflecting more than $250 million in new pipeline.
· While SonicWall does not disclose its sales numbers as a private company, according to independent market research firm NPD Group as reported in CRN (http://www.crn.com/
In addition to this strong growth, SonicWall has increased its focus on improving customer service and support:
· SonicWall reduced the average queue wait time by 80 per cent since January 1, 2017.
· The company shortened the longest queue wait time by 60 per cent.
SonicWall Wins Unparalleled Third-Party Validation
Since becoming an independent company, SonicWall has earned 19 awards (https://www.sonicwall.com/
· SonicWall was named in CRN's List of 25 Coolest Network Security Vendors, CRN's Partners Guide to Security Vendors with a Five Star Channel Program and ChannelPro's Best Hardware Security Vendors, as well as awarded People's Choice for Network Security Vendor of the Year from Network World Middle East.
· SonicWall Capture Advanced Threat Protection Service was honored with the CRN Product of the Year Award, InfoSecurity Products Guide Global Excellence (http://www.infosecurityproductsguide.com/
· SonicWall's Pataky was named to the CRN List of 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, and Michele Campbell and Dawn Ringstaff on Pataky's team were included in CRN's Women of the Channel list.
