Banasthali's Daughters in Medicine and Healthcare are indeed Alumni with a Difference
One among the top ranking Institution in India today which is also the largest fully residential women's university in the world, Banasthali alumni can be found in all latitudes, longitudes and altitudes in all walks of life across the globe.
Banasthali also ranked among the top ten best colleges of India by The India Today-Nielsen Survey- 2017. The Faculty of Fine Arts, Faculty of Management Studies (WISDOM), Department of Computer Science (AIM & ACT), Banasthali University ranked 3rd while Department of Education also ranked among the Top 10.
In the recently released Best Universities Survey by India Today which considered 500 universities, based on Reputation, Quality of academic input, Faculty, Research Publications & Projects, Student care, Infrastructure, Innovation and Governance, Admission Procedure, Placement prospects, Global exposure and students security, Banasthali Vidyapith features in 17th position and is the only women's University in the top 30. It is indeed a matter of pride that Banasthali also is in 4th position in this survey among nongovernmental universities.
Banasthalite Prof (Dr) Devnanda Choudhary, highly respected senior Gynecologist at Jaipur is indeed proud to be a student of Banasthali. Dr Munesh Kasana SAG Medical Superintendent of ESIC, Employee's State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India is also a proud to be Banasthalite. Former Medical Director OOHS clinic, Dubai Dr Thavamani Jagannathan presently General Practitioner, Executive Health Administrator at Samnan Medical Center, Sharjah, UAE well known for Preventive Health, Obstetrics and Gynecology consultations, Preventive Anti aging practice, Health awareness, Health Administration, School Health Services, Infertility, Geriatrics etc is a Proud Banasthalite who did her PhD in the area of Maternal and Child Health from Banasthali.
Above three featured as distinguished alumni for the month July in the special edition of Banasthali 2017 year calendar and were fondly remembered by their Alma mater on Doctors' Day. Beyond doubt, every educational institution in India today has a name but only very few like Banasthali have a legacy.
About Banasthali: The Institution which is also the largest fully residential women's university in the world has played a big role in revolutionizing women's education in the country for the last eight decades with a belief that there is a tremendous role of higher education in empowering the women. Banasthali has scripted numerous success stories in a wide range of fields, and stands tall among the citadels of learning in India today. Team Banasthali with Vice Chancellor J C Bose Memorial Award for eminent scientist recipient Prof Aditya Shastri a highly acclaimed alumnus of BITS Pilani, SUNY State University of New York Stony Brook and MIT USA is indeed racing forward to be the very best among global women universities. Proud to be Banasthali alumni who call themselves as Banasthalites can be found in all latitudes, longitudes and altitudes in all walks of life across the globe.
For more details including admissions, see http://www.banasthali.org
