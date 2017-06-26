News By Tag
Tech Investors & CEOs With E. European Background Are Targetted For Film Alternative Investment
A new independent film that is a Russian themed "The Departed" meets "Goodfellas" is targeting technology investors with Eastern European roots who are looking for an alternative investment that offers a 20%-30% ROI pre-revenues.
"The buying sprees of privately financed films at Sundance, Cannes, and other major film markets by Netflix, Amazon, and the major studios is showing an extremely high profitablity and return to investors who are investing in the independent film space", states Yuri Rutman, partner at Noci Media. "Many of these investors are tech entrepreneurs who sold their companies and are looking to evolve into a profitable alternative investment in a $2 trillion dollar global industry".
Many research reports prepared by Price Waterhouse, Ernst & Young, Coopers Lybrand, and others show the global growth of revenues from U.S. motion pictures.
"We are specifically targetting investors with Russian, Ukrainian, or other Eastern European roots who have an affinity for movies and can appreciate original content of our new film that has mass and global appeal", adds Rutman. "This type of film and subject matter is done every 10-15 years and is not oversaturated in the international marketplace which would increase our ROI in both the United States and globally".
Rutman also states that the investment vehicle will be set for sophisticated investors who can appreciate their equity risk being minimized through various hedging strategies. "We have a disciplined approach to minimizing risk and maximizing revenues that is geared for long term profitability vs. a vanity investment".
The film will also offer investors with a certain participation an onscreen Co-Producer or Executive Producer credit in addition to other incentives.
Interested accredited investors can contact the company at 310-651-0799 or via http://www.noci.com
Contact
www.noci.com
310-651-0799
***@noci.com
