New Mimecast Archive Cloud Capability Streamlines GDPR Management for Email

Mimecast Case Review App Improves e-Discovery Effectiveness, Streamlines Compliance Initiatives and Reduces Legal Costs

-- Mimecast Limited, a leading email and data security company, today introduced the Mimecast Case Review App to its Mimecast Email Archiving service. The Mimecast Case Review App offers fast, accurate first-pass review for email in response to audits, compliance reviews, legal claims, and other investigations. The Mimecast Case Review App provides Early Case Assessment (ECA) search tools that allow e-discovery administrators and compliance professionals to collect, identify, review, cull and preserve relevant emails and attachments quickly and effectively. A key driver for this new feature is the upcoming European Union (EU) directive General Data Protection Regulation 2016/679 (GDPR). Starting in May 2018, GDPR poses new burdens and risks for global organizations that maintain or process personal data of EU residents.Searching and qualifying semi-structured data poses unique challenges and often a single case may involve vast numbers of messages. The Mimecast Case Review App provides a set of tools for selecting relevant subsets of archive data for conducting e-discovery, compliance, and other investigative searches, and for sharing them quickly and securely with reviewers. The Case Review App also offers reviewers an intuitive workspace for marking messages for relevance, privilege, and other criteria. This simplifies the first-pass review process, reduces the volume of email files to be exported, and reduces time and cost through effective in-house email review.Mimecast Case Review App is part of the Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) platform, which was named a leader in the 2016 Gartner Magic Quadrant for EIA. After implementing Mimecast Email Archiving, Texas-based law firm, Harris, Finley & Bogle, P.C. (HFB), saw a 66 percent reduction in IT administration time, through intuitive management of archiving, security, and mailbox continuity services.GDPR requires organizations put in place necessary measures to mitigate risks to the personal data that they handle. Among other provisions, the GDPR will require organizations – quickly and without compensation – to respond to EU residents' queries about how their personal data is used, and to purge their data upon request. The robust filtering, tagging, and annotation features of the Case Review App, coupled with the fast search and e-discovery performance of Mimecast Archiving, help legal and compliance professionals simplify and streamline management of these queries and requests."With the impending GDPR deadline quickly approaching, admins will require a process that can quickly and accurately scan through archive data. Email first-pass review is a vital component of eDiscovery, but often admins are competing against tight deadlines and other priorities. Casting too wide a net for searches leads to massive amounts of data that is often redundant or obsolete," said. "The Mimecast Case Review App can streamline this process, improving e-discovery effectiveness while also reducing legal costs."