New Mimecast Archive Cloud Capability Streamlines GDPR Management for Email
Mimecast Case Review App Improves e-Discovery Effectiveness, Streamlines Compliance Initiatives and Reduces Legal Costs
Searching and qualifying semi-structured data poses unique challenges and often a single case may involve vast numbers of messages. The Mimecast Case Review App provides a set of tools for selecting relevant subsets of archive data for conducting e-discovery, compliance, and other investigative searches, and for sharing them quickly and securely with reviewers. The Case Review App also offers reviewers an intuitive workspace for marking messages for relevance, privilege, and other criteria. This simplifies the first-pass review process, reduces the volume of email files to be exported, and reduces time and cost through effective in-house email review.
Mimecast Case Review App is part of the Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) platform, which was named a leader in the 2016 Gartner Magic Quadrant for EIA. After implementing Mimecast Email Archiving, Texas-based law firm, Harris, Finley & Bogle, P.C. (HFB), saw a 66 percent reduction in IT administration time, through intuitive management of archiving, security, and mailbox continuity services.
Streamlining GDPR
GDPR requires organizations put in place necessary measures to mitigate risks to the personal data that they handle. Among other provisions, the GDPR will require organizations – quickly and without compensation – to respond to EU residents' queries about how their personal data is used, and to purge their data upon request. The robust filtering, tagging, and annotation features of the Case Review App, coupled with the fast search and e-discovery performance of Mimecast Archiving, help legal and compliance professionals simplify and streamline management of these queries and requests.
"With the impending GDPR deadline quickly approaching, admins will require a process that can quickly and accurately scan through archive data. Email first-pass review is a vital component of eDiscovery, but often admins are competing against tight deadlines and other priorities. Casting too wide a net for searches leads to massive amounts of data that is often redundant or obsolete," said Neil Murray, chief technology officer at Mimecast. "The Mimecast Case Review App can streamline this process, improving e-discovery effectiveness while also reducing legal costs."
