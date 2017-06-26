News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
4th Of July Business Plan Consulting & Preparation Sweat Equity Deal For Entrepreneurs
72equity.com Is Offering Entrepreneurs A "Sweat Equity" Deal Who Need A Business Plan To Raise Money From Angel Investors, Venture Capital, SBA Loans, And Grants
72equity.com is offering their once a year 4th Of July "sweat equity" discount to startup entrepreneurs who need an expert business plan proposal, plan, marketing strategy, and a full set of financial proformas to raise funding from angel investors, venture capital, SBA loans, grants (for non-profits)
72equity works with entrepeneurs in all industries including technology, retail, restaurants, manufacturing, media, entertainment, real estate, Non-Profits, hospitality, and service industries by providing strategic consulting on raising capital using custom made business & marketing plans, financials, and proformas.
While many other competitors are hired to write business plans that average $7500-$20,000, 72equity.com has announced a 4th Of July special for first time entrepreneurs and startups where a business plan is a flat fee", states Yuri Rutman, Managing Partner of 72Equity.com. "In certain instances we may offset the lower costs by providing sweat equity for innovative startups where we act as consultants in their capital raising goals.
The Fourth Of July pricing is only for new start-ups or entrepreneurs who have never raised capital before, are looking beyond just a boilerplate business plans preparation company, and can benefit from a consulting firm that acts as a strategic partner in guiding new companies to success.
"Some new startups might have real world experience in the new business they want to raise money for, but don't have the operational or financial knowledge to prepare a business plan, marketing plan, and, financials needed to make a quality investor presentation"
72Equity.com's custom expert business plans writing service & business plan consulting and preparation also may include additional services such as strategic investor leads generation that helps entrepreneurs and companies raise capital from targeted angel investors, institutional capital, venture capital, family offices, SBA Loans, credit unions, banks, and grants for non-profits.
"We are industry neutral in that we customize business plans and capital raising strategies for everyone from startup-pre IPO technology companies to restaurants to non-profit companies", adds Rutman.
"But we don't just churn out a plan and say 'good luck'. We really want to maximize a company's or entrepreneur's long term success so that's why we really fill in a lot of gaps that some of our business consulting competitors simply do not have the experience to manifest".
Entrepreneurs who are ready to move forward and have a professional investor ready business plan prepared, can fill out a consultation and needs analysis form on the company's web site at http://www.72equity.com or contact the company directly at 310-651-0799.
Contact
www.72equity.com
310-651-0799
310-651-0799
***@72equity.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse