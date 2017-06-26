Centra Hub Wins 'Emerging Vendor of the year' at the ICT Champion Awards 2017

Centra Hub was recognised for the deep inroads it has made in its first year of operations by meeting the growing demands of regional organisations for next generation HCM and CRM solutions

The Centra Hub team with the Emerging Vendor of the Year Award

-- Centra Hub, a specialist fast growing vendor for CRM, HCM and retail solutions and part of the Focus Softnet group of companies, announced that it has won the 'Emerging Vendor of the Year' at the 2017 edition of the Integrator ICT Champion Awards in Dubai. Centra was recognised for the deep inroads it has made by meeting the growing demands of regional organisations for next generation CRM and HCM (human capital management) solutions with a high number of customer deployments in its first year of operations."Since Centra Hub's inception as a separate entity in 2016, the company has been able to execute significant product enhancements and tremendous traction in market penetration. We are quite pleased that this award comes as a recognition of the extraordinary work our team is investing behind bringing customer friendly latest generation HCM and CRM solutions to market through our efficient partner network. We would like to dedicate this award to our hard-working team, our channel partners and our customers, who have supported us in every step of our successful journey so far," saysThe 5th Integrator ICT Champion Awards, hosted by JNS Media International, was based on an online industry survey that was conducted for over month and included shortlisted nominees in various categories. Centra Hub won the 'Emerging Vendor of the Year' for its performance in winning significant market share in its first year of operations and its best-of-breed solutions portfolio with highly scalable capabilities to suit organizations of varying scale and size across industries.Centra Hub, a spin off from Focus Softnet, started out its journey as a separate entity in 2016 but has strong product legacy that goes back to 2003 in both CRM and HCM. Centra's CRM and HCM platforms have been further enhanced to bring the latest technologies into the current era through cloud, SaaS and integration-friendly solutions. Today, in addition to their office in UAE, Centra Hub has offices in India and the Far East and work across 14 countries with their partners.The Centra CRM solution is a feature-rich complete sales automation solution and offers real time analysis of sales activities, leads and opportunity tracking. The product offers outstanding flexibility in customization and therefore can easily be integrated with any backend ERP systems deployed by customers."Our CRM implementations have helped customers boost their sales process and revenue generation. It helps monitor prospective customers, manage business performance, quickly create reports, predict revenue more accurately and proactively manage service issues. The integrated solution also provides a complete 360 degree view of accounts, contacts, leads and opportunities, proving sales funnel visibility across the various businesses,"Mr. Naik added.Centra HCM is a sturdy, scalable, reliable, modular, flexible and easy-to-use solution. The software is highly interactive, adaptable, multi-functional, user-friendly and cost-effective with very strong security features. Featuring interactive dashboards, the solution can be easily installed and seamlessly integrated with other enterprise solutions."Our best-of-breed HCM solution helps businesses align their efforts in human capital management with their company's initiatives, mission, vision, and values. Centra HCM goes beyond designing HCM practices and encourages HCM collaboration with accountability,"Mr. Naik explained.Centra's regional office, which was opened in Jumeirah Lake Towers – Dubai last year, has helped it scale up its regional operations and strengthen its ties with its local customers by offering them high-quality technical support and consulting services closer to home.For more information visit: