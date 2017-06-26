Wet Lab's Debut Album, 800, Raises The Bar In N. California

880 Album Art

Sarah Putman

-- At a time in music when generations are separating themselves from the roots of Hip-Hop. Wet Lab Records has dropped a lyrical west coast gem! Wet Lab's debut album,is available on iTunes and all major digital outlets worldwide. Don't believe the hype? Stream it for yourself on Spotify. Then, add it to your permanent playlist.880 dives into the social issues of police brutality plaguing the US. Weaving in the unique sound of the bay area, it delivers an image that brings the west coast to life. The project features production from the following mix of veteran and new comers to the game: Indecent the Slapmaster, Rich Kidd, G.I.B., Phresh and Stackzistheplug."We didn't want to just come with another 'bay' album, we wanted substance. We aren't hyphy and we don't mumble but, we do know how to apply the paint." – K. Shark of Wet LabWet Lab's 880 Tracklist1. 1. "Intro"(prod. by K. Shark)2. 2. "Don't Listen" (prod. by Indecent the Slapmaster)3. 3. "880" (prod. by G.I.B.)4. 4. "Bento"(prod. by G.I.B.)5. 5. "Commentators"(prod. by G.I.B.)6. "In the Shade" (prod. by G.I.B.)7. 7. "All I Know" (prod. by Stackzistheplug)8. 8. "Struggle"(prod. by G.I.B.)9. 9. "Vibin" (prod. by G.I.B.)10. 10. "I Deserve This" (prod. by Phresh)11. 11. "Grand Marnier" (prod. by Indecent the Slapmaster)12. 12. "Nasty Girl" (prod. by Rich Kidd)13. 13. "Slide My Way" (prod. by G.I.B.)https://open.spotify.com/album/7n6qaiE0PhIABqa5mF458a