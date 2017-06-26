News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Wet Lab's Debut Album, 800, Raises The Bar In N. California
880 dives into the social issues of police brutality plaguing the US. Weaving in the unique sound of the bay area, it delivers an image that brings the west coast to life. The project features production from the following mix of veteran and new comers to the game: Indecent the Slapmaster, Rich Kidd, G.I.B., Phresh and Stackzistheplug.
"We didn't want to just come with another 'bay' album, we wanted substance. We aren't hyphy and we don't mumble but, we do know how to apply the paint." – K. Shark of Wet Lab
Wet Lab's 880 Tracklist
1. 1. "Intro"
2. 2. "Don't Listen" (prod. by Indecent the Slapmaster)
3. 3. "880" (prod. by G.I.B.)
4. 4. "Bento"
5. 5. "Commentators"
6. "In the Shade" (prod. by G.I.B.)
7. 7. "All I Know" (prod. by Stackzistheplug)
8. 8. "Struggle"
9. 9. "Vibin" (prod. by G.I.B.)
10. 10. "I Deserve This" (prod. by Phresh)
11. 11. "Grand Marnier" (prod. by Indecent the Slapmaster)
12. 12. "Nasty Girl" (prod. by Rich Kidd)
13. 13. "Slide My Way" (prod. by G.I.B.)
www.wetlabrecords.com
https://open.spotify.com/
Contact
Sarah Putman
***@wetlabrecords.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse