Two NY Times bestselling authors join forces at the Afterlife Luncheon
Investigative journalist Leslie Kean and Certified Medium Laura Lynne Jackson both to appear at the same event. Ms. Kean to talk about her investigation of evidence of an afterlife, and Ms. Jackson demonstrating evidential Spirit Communication
She has been published internationally and nationally in the Boston Globe, Baltimore Sun, International Herald Tribune, Globe and Mail, Sydney Morning Herald, the Huffington Post, the Journal of Scientific Exploration, and many other publications. Website: www.survivingdeathkean.com
Laura Lynne Jackson is a world class medium Certified by Forever Family Foundation. She is also the author of The Light Between Us: Stories from Heaven, Lessons for the Living. In addition to serving on Forever Family Foundation's Medium Advisory Board, she is also a research medium with the Windbridge Institute. Her extremely evidential style and compassion has earned her a wonderful reputation over the years, and she has made numerous TV appearances. Her most recent appearances were on Today, Good Day New York, Dr. Oz and Fox & Friends.
Laura will be conducting a demonstration of mediumship at this event. Her website is www.lauralynnejackson.com
The event time on 10/29/17 is 12:00PM to 5:00PM @ Huntington Hilton
For more information about the event - http://www.foreverfamilyfoundation.org
Contact
Forever Family Foundation
631-425-7707
events@foreverfamilyfoundation.org
