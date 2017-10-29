 
Two NY Times bestselling authors join forces at the Afterlife Luncheon

Investigative journalist Leslie Kean and Certified Medium Laura Lynne Jackson both to appear at the same event. Ms. Kean to talk about her investigation of evidence of an afterlife, and Ms. Jackson demonstrating evidential Spirit Communication
 
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Investigative journalist Leslie Kean, author of Surviving Death: A Journalist Investigates Evidence for an Afterlife will give a talk about the evidence she discovered that strongly suggests our consciousness survives physical death. Leslie, whose previous book and articles have tackled the biggest questions of our time, completed an exhaustive investigation in an attempt to answer perhaps life's biggest mystery - what happens after we die?

She has been published internationally and nationally in the Boston Globe, Baltimore Sun, International Herald Tribune, Globe and Mail, Sydney Morning Herald, the Huffington Post, the Journal of Scientific Exploration, and many other publications. Website: www.survivingdeathkean.com

Laura Lynne Jackson is a world class medium Certified by Forever Family Foundation. She is also the author of The Light Between Us: Stories from Heaven, Lessons for the Living.  In addition to serving on Forever Family Foundation's Medium Advisory Board, she is also a research medium with the Windbridge Institute. Her extremely evidential style and compassion has earned her a wonderful reputation over the years, and she has made numerous TV appearances. Her most recent appearances were on Today, Good Day New York, Dr. Oz and Fox & Friends.

Laura will be conducting a demonstration of mediumship at this event. Her website is www.lauralynnejackson.com


The event time on 10/29/17 is 12:00PM to 5:00PM @ Huntington Hilton
For more information about the event - http://www.foreverfamilyfoundation.org

Contact
Forever Family Foundation
631-425-7707
events@foreverfamilyfoundation.org
Tags:Mediums, Grief, Afterlife
Industry:Event
Location:Huntington - New York - United States
Subject:Events
