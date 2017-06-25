 
McCarthy Building Companies to Top Out New Parking Garage for the University of Arizona

Design-build project expected to improve traffic flow and address need for additional student parking
 
 
University of Arizona parking structure
University of Arizona parking structure
 
TUCSON, Ariz. - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- McCarthy Building Companies will top out construction on the highly anticipated, new $22 million five-level, 282,000-square-foot South Stadium Parking Structure for the University of Arizona (UA) in Tucson, Ariz., later this month.

Upon completion in August, the garage will have 915 parking spaces, restoring parking spaces that have been used for campus development of new residence halls, athletic/recreation areas, and other buildings on the southern part of campus. The garage is located south of 6th Street, near student housing and athletic facilities. Last semester, for the first time in a decade, UA sold all available on-campus parking permits, making the opening of this garage very timely.

"Parking & Transportation Services' goal is to maintain the number parking spaces on campus," said David Heineking, Executive Director of Parking & Transportation at the UA.  "This strategically placed parking garage will help with traffic on regular school days and at athletic events because it is close to arterial streets on the perimeter of campus.  I look forward to adding this structure to our parking inventory as a much needed resource for students, staff, faculty, and visitors to campus."

"This project will help to relieve parking congestion on campus, and will be complete in time for the fall semester," said Jim Brandt, project director for McCarthy Building Companies. "This is McCarthy's first design-build project with the University of Arizona, and we have enjoyed working with the university's Planning, Design and Construction team to bring a much-needed parking solution to the campus."

The 6th Street and Warren Avenue intersection was redesigned to align with National Championship Drive to the north and will include a traffic signal, which is expected to greatly improve traffic flow throughout the area and increase efficiency and safety. Sidewalks and bike lanes are being added along Warren Avenue.

The project is expected to be complete in August 2017 to coincide with the start of the fall semester. A live construction camera and other details can be viewed at http://www.pdc.arizona.edu/project/13-9168.

About McCarthy Building Companies

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (http://www.mccarthy.com/) is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 15th largest domestic general contractor (Engineering News-Record, May 2017). With approximately 1,700 salaried employees and offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Portage, Ind.; Kansas City, Kan.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; Albuquerque; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned (http://www.mccarthy.com/about/employee-owners/). More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/mccarthybuilding), Twitter (https://twitter.com/McCarthyBuild), LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/119184?trk=tyah), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mccarthybuild/) and Google+ (http://www.google.com/+MccarthyBuilding).
