News By Tag
* ua
* Mccarthy
* Parking
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
McCarthy Building Companies to Top Out New Parking Garage for the University of Arizona
Design-build project expected to improve traffic flow and address need for additional student parking
Upon completion in August, the garage will have 915 parking spaces, restoring parking spaces that have been used for campus development of new residence halls, athletic/recreation areas, and other buildings on the southern part of campus. The garage is located south of 6th Street, near student housing and athletic facilities. Last semester, for the first time in a decade, UA sold all available on-campus parking permits, making the opening of this garage very timely.
"Parking & Transportation Services' goal is to maintain the number parking spaces on campus," said David Heineking, Executive Director of Parking & Transportation at the UA. "This strategically placed parking garage will help with traffic on regular school days and at athletic events because it is close to arterial streets on the perimeter of campus. I look forward to adding this structure to our parking inventory as a much needed resource for students, staff, faculty, and visitors to campus."
"This project will help to relieve parking congestion on campus, and will be complete in time for the fall semester," said Jim Brandt, project director for McCarthy Building Companies. "This is McCarthy's first design-build project with the University of Arizona, and we have enjoyed working with the university's Planning, Design and Construction team to bring a much-needed parking solution to the campus."
The 6th Street and Warren Avenue intersection was redesigned to align with National Championship Drive to the north and will include a traffic signal, which is expected to greatly improve traffic flow throughout the area and increase efficiency and safety. Sidewalks and bike lanes are being added along Warren Avenue.
The project is expected to be complete in August 2017 to coincide with the start of the fall semester. A live construction camera and other details can be viewed at http://www.pdc.arizona.edu/
About McCarthy Building Companies
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (http://www.mccarthy.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse