 
News By Tag
* Home
* Interior
* Design
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London
  England
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1
June 2017
302928272625

HomR app is the new way to find great ideas for the home

Inspire yourself with great ideas for the home or get creative and post some fab interior photos and share with others
 
 
HomRSmall
HomRSmall
LONDON, England - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Inspire yourself with great ideas for the home or get creative and post some fab interior photos and share with others.

When it comes to the home, inspiration has traditionally come from all manner of places. Some people will nosy around the homes of neighbours and friends in a bid to glean new ideas, while others will cut out images from magazines. Now technology plays a big role in how people choose the right shower cubicle or kitchen worktop for them HomR is the new way to find great ideas for the home. With an in-built rating system, this app will allow the user to see the most popular home interiors first as evaluated by other service users. Whether the user is looking for the right lamp to place in the corner of the lounge or need to validate a new paint scheme for the bedroom, HomR is the place to do it. And if the user is really stuck for ideas, they can ask someone who they think might know by looking at their work and using the internal, anonymous messaging system.

Available for both Android and iOS devices.

http://www.homr.mobi

Contact
HomR
***@homr.mobi
End
Source:HomR
Email:***@homr.mobi Email Verified
Tags:Home, Interior, Design
Industry:Home
Location:London - England - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share