HomR app is the new way to find great ideas for the home

Inspire yourself with great ideas for the home or get creative and post some fab interior photos and share with others.When it comes to the home, inspiration has traditionally come from all manner of places. Some people will nosy around the homes of neighbours and friends in a bid to glean new ideas, while others will cut out images from magazines. Now technology plays a big role in how people choose the right shower cubicle or kitchen worktop for them HomR is the new way to find great ideas for the home. With an in-built rating system, this app will allow the user to see the most popular home interiors first as evaluated by other service users. Whether the user is looking for the right lamp to place in the corner of the lounge or need to validate a new paint scheme for the bedroom, HomR is the place to do it. And if the user is really stuck for ideas, they can ask someone who they think might know by looking at their work and using the internal, anonymous messaging system.Available for both Android and iOS devices.