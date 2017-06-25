News By Tag
American Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning Earns "2017 People Love Us On Yelp" Award
"We are very excited to have received the 2017 "People Love Us On Yelp" Award! says Jessie Quinonez, Owner and Founder of American Plumbing HVAC. "In our 17 years in business I learned that the reward for exceptional customer service is exceptional customer loyalty. When customers give us feedback either directly or on websites like Yelp, Facebook and Google, it provides us an opportunity to better serve our clients and help improve our services."
In addition to serving customers, American Plumbing HVAC is committed to serving the community. The company has a long history of lending a helping hand. Year round support goes to the ENF (Emilio Nares Foundation: http://enfhope.org/
According to Diana Quinonez, co-owner of American Plumbing HVAC, "Community involvement is a very important part of our business and we encourage all employees to volunteer with us at local events and fundraisers."
To learn why customers rate our Certified Technicians and Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning services as highly as they do, visit: http://americanplumbinghvac.com for more information.
About American Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning
American Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning has served North San Diego County and Southwest Riverside County since 2001. Providing exceptional plumbing, heating, and air conditioning services and repairs, including emergency after-hour services. We know the importance of having essential home systems that are effective and reliable, and we're here to provide friendly and dependable service for our family, neighbors, employees and surrounding communities.
We are family owned and operated, have current C36 plumbing and C20 HVAC state licenses and are proud members of these quality organizations:
Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating for over 13 years
Oceanside Chamber Of Commerce
Institute of Heating and Air Conditioning Industries, Inc.
NATE-certified Technicians
League of California Homeowners
American Water Works Association
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
AAA Approved Repair
Carrier Authorized Dealer
HERO Program Registered Contractor
#PeopleLoveUsOnYelp!
Contact
Media Contact:
Lisa Frost
***@gmail.com
