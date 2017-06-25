 
Mosadi, Registered Dietitian (RD) - www.nutritionandwellnesswithmosadi.com

Mosadi Offers RD Services to individuals, couples, families, and groups.
 
TORONTO - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- As a Registered Dietitian - Mosadi's focus is on educational and behavioural approaches to support sustainable changes for healthy eating.

Did you know that nutrition plays a vital role in improving your health outcomes, quality of life, and overall wellbeing?

Mosadi specializes in nutrition care for heart disease, weight loss, weight gain, high blood pressure, dyslipidemia (cholesterol), metabolic syndrome, emotional eating, gastrointestinal disorders, food allergies and intolerances, vegetarian diets, sports nutrition, nutrition for an active lifestyle, group education/workshops/and seminars, pregnancy (pre and post), management of nutrition-related health problems, diabetes/pre-diabetes/diabetes prevention, and nutrition for overall health.

Through Nutrition and Wellness with Mosadi consulting - dietitian services are provided addressing person and family-centred care, group education, support and wellness programs to address barriers and strategies to overcome barriers to achieve one's nutrition and wellness goals. The aim is to aid others in achieving optimal nutrition and health status as well as to prevent nutrition-related disease.

Choose to invest in your health and wellness now. Find out more at http://www.nutritionandwellnesswithmosadi.com

