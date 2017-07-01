LA-based Catalyst Watches Crushes Their Kickstarter Goal in Under 36 Hours Los Angeles lifestyle brand Catalyst is making a name for itself as its newest timepiece collection, The Helios 42, becomes funded within the first two days of launching on Kickstarter. Helios 42 Timepiece LOS ANGELES - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Catalyst, LAs' newest lifestyle brand, launched their first timepiece collection on Kickstarter earlier this week. They introduced their collection, The Helios 42, to the online community resulting in a fully funded campaign within the first 36 hours.



The founders at Catalyst spent the past year designing a watch inspired by the mix of art and culture that embodies the city of Los Angeles. They created a high quality timepiece and launched on Kickstarter with 5 distinctive watch face designs and 8 different strap options.



Some highlights of The Helios 42 include 316L surgical grade stainless steel, scratch resistant sapphire crystal, Japanese movement, and the option of both high quality Italian leather straps as well as stainless steel mesh straps.



"People come to LA from all corners of the world to try and make their dreams a reality. As founders of Catalyst, we truly appreciate and realize how fortunate we are to have grown up surrounded by such a unique melting pot of culture, art, and fashion. With this in mind, we were inspired to create a high quality, contemporary design lifestyle brand that truly embodies the forward thinking, diverse and persevering attitude of LA."



Catalyst will be offering their timepiece collection on Kickstarter until July 30th. They are offering free Italian leather straps to their first 50 backers who pledge over $85 once their first stretch goal is met. First deliveries are to be expected by mid-November. For details on their campaign and to back this project, follow the link:



