Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee to Hold Sale on Amazon Prime Day 2017
Aroma Bravo's medium dark roast coffee will be having a 20% off sale this July 10 to celebrate Prime Day.
The decision to take part in Amazon Prime Day 2017 was easy for Aroma Bravo. "We've always looked forward to joining Prime Day. Because the deals are good, Amazon customers tend to buy more items than usual. We want to sell as many of our Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee as we can so that more coffee lovers on Amazon will learn about our brand," said a company official.
Aroma Bravo's 20% off price reduction will apply specifically to its medium dark roast coffee. This is a special item because it is the company's very first coffee product to be sold on Amazon.com. It is also a customer favorite and the best-selling product among the current roast levels.
"Our customers seem to really enjoy our medium dark roast, and we totally understand why. Like us, they have been captivated by the smooth, mellow chocolatey flavor of this gourmet coffee. The rich taste, clean finish and mild aroma make it a real delight to drink first thing every morning. This medium dark roast is the perfect introduction to true Honduras coffee, that's why we've chosen to put it on sale on Prime Day," the Aroma Bravo official remarked.
The Nevada-based company expects a huge turnout for its medium roast coffee, that's why arrangements are being made as early as now. Thousands of coffee bags are currently being prepared so that customers can purchase all the coffees they desire.
"On a regular day, our customers often buy more than one bag for their home or office supply. On Prime Day, the orders will be much higher per person since the coffee will come with a 20% discount. We will reveal the special 20% off coupon code sometime this week, so be sure to stay tuned for the announcement!"
More info about Honduras coffee is available at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers certified organic coffee beans from Marcala, Honduras. Grown in organic farms and roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is highly recommended for coffee lovers.
