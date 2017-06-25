 
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee to Hold Sale on Amazon Prime Day 2017

Aroma Bravo's medium dark roast coffee will be having a 20% off sale this July 10 to celebrate Prime Day.
 
 
Medium dark roasted coffee beans, 100% Organic
Medium dark roasted coffee beans, 100% Organic
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea has just announced its participation in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day this July 10. This will be a first for the Nevada-based company, which just entered the gourmet coffee market a couple of months ago. To mark this important event, Aroma Bravo plans to give a generous 20% discount on its best-selling Honduras coffee on the actual sale day.

The decision to take part in Amazon Prime Day 2017 was easy for Aroma Bravo. "We've always looked forward to joining Prime Day. Because the deals are good, Amazon customers tend to buy more items than usual. We want to sell as many of our Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee as we can so that more coffee lovers on Amazon will learn about our brand," said a company official.

Aroma Bravo's 20% off price reduction will apply specifically to its medium dark roast coffee. This is a special item because it is the company's very first coffee product to be sold on Amazon.com. It is also a customer favorite and the best-selling product among the current roast levels.

"Our customers seem to really enjoy our medium dark roast, and we totally understand why. Like us, they have been captivated by the smooth, mellow chocolatey flavor of this gourmet coffee. The rich taste, clean finish and mild aroma make it a real delight to drink first thing every morning. This medium dark roast is the perfect introduction to true Honduras coffee, that's why we've chosen to put it on sale on Prime Day," the Aroma Bravo official remarked.

The Nevada-based company expects a huge turnout for its medium roast coffee, that's why arrangements are being made as early as now. Thousands of coffee bags are currently being prepared so that customers can purchase all the coffees they desire.

"On a regular day, our customers often buy more than one bag for their home or office supply. On Prime Day, the orders will be much higher per person since the coffee will come with a 20% discount. We will reveal the special 20% off coupon code sometime this week, so be sure to stay tuned for the announcement!" the official advised.

More info about Honduras coffee is available at https://www.amazon.com/Honduras-Coffee-Whole-Bean-Marcala....

About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers certified organic coffee beans from Marcala, Honduras. Grown in organic farms and roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is highly recommended for coffee lovers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
