Omanye Limited launches Omanye Globile – A Telecommunication Service
Omanye Globile enables people to save over 80% on International calls from anywhere in the world and offers phone numbers from over 35 countries.
The service, which is accessible via an Android app, will enable individuals who for personal or business reasons have to maintain voice contacts with people over long distances, to do so efficiently and affordably.
Omanye Limited has, for close to a decade, operated Omanye Money; its worldwide money transfer and payment business, offering its users quick, easy, secure and low cost money transfer. Now, with the commencement of Omanye Globile, the company is introducing another innovation, this time in the world of telecommunication, promising the same ease and low cost for Omanye Globile users.
Consumers can choose desired phone numbers from over 35 different countries allowing them to maintain a local presence in their chosen countries even when travelling. Family and friends can also reach Omanye Globile users at a cost saving rate, simply by dialling their chosen local number.
The service offers many call plans, from pay-as-you-go, monthly unlimited and destination plans to suit the particular needs of each user. All monthly calling plans include great features such as voicemail, call waiting, caller ID, 3-way calling, and call forwarding – at no extra charge. There are no roaming charges.
Omanye Globile does not require two users to have the app before they can communicate, although phone calls for one Omanye Globile user to another are always FREE if they each are on a plan.
Commenting on the service, the CEO of Omanye Limited, Sammy Crabbe said: "Connectivity is Productivity and Omanye's aim is to bridge the digital divide and help individuals and businesses become successful by operating in the global arena as if they were locals. They should be able to sell, buy, support clients, reach and be reached wherever they are on any device''.
Omanye Globile is currently available in the United Kingdom and Ghana. To enable the service on your Android device, visit http://www.omanyemoney.com and register. Apply for Omanye Globile, chose a phone number from your desired country and a call plan. Now, download the Omanye Globile app from the play store and enter the service code given when you applied.
About Omanye Limited
Omanye Limited is a company based in the UK that offers payment and transfer service globally. It has since 2010, successfully operated its FinTech service, Omanye Money – providing international remittance, money transfer and payment. Omanye Limited is constantly rolling out into new markets. The introduction of Omanye Globile is in line with our aim to use modern technology to create innovative solutions for present needs, and to do so reliably and efficiently.
Media Contact
Archie Owusu-Ansah
Omanye Limited
+233 (0)26 6656716
archie@omanye.com
