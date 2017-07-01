 
HAGA To Join Amazon Prime Day Sale on July 10

Home and Garden America will participate in this year's Amazon Prime Day Sale and give a huge 20% discount on its heirloom seed products.
 
 
Heirloom Non-GMO Seeds for Gardening & Survival Preparedness
Heirloom Non-GMO Seeds for Gardening & Survival Preparedness
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- A representative for Home and Garden America (HAGA) has just confirmed the company's plan to join Amazon Prime Day 2017. The annual global event has generated massive sales for HAGA last year, so the non-gmo seed company is more than eager to participate once again.

"We sold several units of our heirloom seeds pack and survival seeds vault last time because we made them available at such a good price. This time around, we're doing an even better deal with the huge 20% discount we're giving to Amazon customers this Prime Day," the HAGA representative said.

HAGA will officially begin its Prime Day Sale at 12:01AM on Monday, July 10. It will run until July 12 at midnight PDT. To avail of the 20% off on the heirloom non-gmo seeds, Amazon shoppers need to use the exact coupon code that HAGA will announce sometime this week. Once the code has been secured, customers can use it during final checkout to claim their special discount.

"This is probably one of the most generous promos we have ever offered," the representative remarked. "Since Prime Day is a special day, we want to make it easier for organic gardeners, farmers, seed collectors as well as survival enthusiasts to have all the heirloom seeds they need for their endeavors. All they have to do is enter the coupon code during checkout and the discounted price will immediately show."

With only less than a week until Amazon Prime Day 2017 arrives, Home and Garden America is busy stocking up on its heirloom seed packs and survival seed vaults to meet the high customer demand. Last year, all the units were easily sold out so HAGA is planning to stock even more seed products this year.

"We're anticipating a bigger turnout this year so there will be plenty of heirloom seed packs and seed vaults for every gardener and survivalist out there. We can't wait to share our seed products with you guys. See you on Prime Day!" The HAGA representative commented with a smile.

More information about heirloom non-gmo seeds are available at http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00BZLP0NK.

About Home and Garden America
Home and Garden America is the gardening division of the Charles C Harmon Co LLC. The company offers heirloom non-gmo seeds that are highly recommended by master gardeners and survival experts.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
***@gmail.com
Page Updated Last on: Jul 01, 2017
