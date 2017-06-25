News By Tag
Anniversary in Preproduction Starring Jason Vail
The Kickstarter campaign for Anniversary starring indie horror actor Jason Vail (Abraham Lincoln Vs Zombies, Gut, Dollface) and writer/actor Arylias Nova (Parenting During the Apocalypse, Stories of Ghardar, and A Peek Inside) is on its way! This is Vail's first time collaborating with the talented science fiction and horror writer Nova with 6 publications to her name. This will be her first paperback to be be made into a film from her short story publications A Peek Inside Volume I. Both Vail and Nova will produce and direct as well.
Want to help make a movie? Actor Jason Vail and author Arylias Nova are teaming up to bring Nova's short story, Anniversary, to life.
"When Etna's husband, Richard, begins harassing her about what she does during the day while he's at work, she finds herself reaching a breaking point and finally asks for a divorce. From that moment on, the emotional tension only seems to rise between the two. Will Richard make her stay? How will Etna deal with Richard's suffocating control and venomous comments?"
The team has created a Kickstarter campaign to fund this movie project and could use your help. Everyone who pledges will see their names at the end of the film during the credits, along with some pretty cool rewards.
*Remember you will not be charged until July 10th, when the campaign ends.*
Cast: Jason Vail, Arylias Nova and Amber Watson
