 
News By Tag
* Entertainment
* Books
* Movie
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Charleston
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1
June 2017
302928272625


Anniversary in Preproduction Starring Jason Vail

 
 
Anniversary Promo
Anniversary Promo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Entertainment
Books
Movie

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Charleston - South Carolina - US

Subject:
Projects

CHARLESTON, S.C. - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Anniversary in Preproduction Starring Jason Vail

The Kickstarter campaign for Anniversary starring indie horror actor Jason Vail (Abraham  Lincoln Vs Zombies, Gut, Dollface)  and writer/actor Arylias Nova (Parenting During the Apocalypse, Stories of Ghardar, and A Peek Inside) is on its way!  This is Vail's first time collaborating with the talented science fiction and horror writer Nova with 6 publications to her name.  This will be her first paperback to be be made into a film from her short story publications A Peek Inside Volume I.  Both Vail and Nova will produce and direct as well.

Want to help make a movie? Actor Jason Vail and author Arylias Nova are teaming up to bring Nova's short story, Anniversary, to life.

"When Etna's husband, Richard, begins harassing her about what she does during the day while he's at work, she finds herself reaching a breaking point and finally asks for a divorce. From that moment on, the emotional tension only seems to rise between the two. Will Richard make her stay? How will Etna deal with Richard's suffocating control and venomous comments?"

The team has created a Kickstarter campaign to fund this movie project and could use your help. Everyone who pledges will see their names at the end of the film during the credits, along with some pretty cool rewards.

*Remember you will not be charged until July 10th, when the campaign ends.*

KICK STARTER: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2032069650/anniversary-indie-film?ref=user_menu

BOOK PUBLISHING: http://www.five6publishing.com

ACTOR: jasonvail.com

IMDB: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0883195/?ref_=nv_sr_1

Cast: Jason Vail, Arylias Nova and Amber Watson

Contact
Jason Vail
***@jasonvail.com
End
Source:Five-6 Publishing
Email:***@jasonvail.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Jason Vail PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share