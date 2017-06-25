 
Gaining Speed: Engineered Fluids adds Dr. David Sundin as Chief Scientist

Building its strong leadership team to address data center cooling needs, Engineered Fluids hires Dr. David Sundin, with more than 30 years' experience in electronics cooling.
 
 
THE WOODLANDS, Texas - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Engineered Fluids, LLC. is pleased to announce that Dr. David Sundin has joined its management team as Chief Scientist.  With more than 30 years' experience developing thermal management solutions for complex electronics, Dr. Sundin will lead Engineered Fluids' research and development efforts and represent the company in industry events.

"I was attracted by the company's mission to bring advanced thermal management solutions to data centers, batteries, motors, and other power-hungry electrical applications", Sundin said.  "Our technology can substantially lower operating temperatures, power consumption, and failure rates in each of these industries."

Dr. Sundin comes to Engineered Fluids with a wealth of experience in cooling electrical devices with both single and two-phase liquid immersion. He has held leadership positions in IEEE and other industry standards organizations, where he has developed electrical and fire safety standards.  His experience will help Engineered Fluids to lead the implementation of liquid immersion cooling into new applications and industries.

"With David leading both research and development and our manufacturing, Engineered Fluids is now ready to introduce the next generation of electrical cooling solutions", stated Gary Testa, CEO and Founder of Engineered Fluids.  "We are set to disrupt the cost and operations basis in data center market, saving facility owners huge amounts of money by lowering their capital and operations costs".

Engineered Fluids, LLC, is the premier provider for high tech liquid cooling fluids and solutions for electronics application.  Recognized as an industry leader by the Center for Energy-Smart Electronic Systems (ES2) and other industry councils, Engineered Fluids has introduced its CoolFluids© line of specialty dielectric coolants.  With exceptional stability and material compatibility, CoolFluids are used to cool high torque DC motors, data centers, stationary and mobile batteries and other high power electrical equipment.

For more information, please contact Gary Testa, CEO, email gary.testa@engineeredfluids.com or visit the Engineered Fluids website at www.engineeredfluids.com.

Contact
Gary Testa
1.281.766.4501
***@engineeredfluids.com
