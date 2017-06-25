 
Vision Strike Coins Promotes Independence Day with 4th of July Sale

 
 
4th Of July
Independence Day
PORTLAND, Ore. - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Vision Strike Coins is celebrating Independence Day with a patriotic sale. We all celebrate the fourth of Jul with fireworks, cookouts, and American flag apparel. However, we're adding to the festivities with patriotic themed challenge coins.

We have always been about everything American. This is the greatest country on the planet after all. When America's birthday comes around you know it's all about celebration. That is why all of our exclusive patriotic challenge coins will be on sale all weekend long until July 4, 2017.

Now we wouldn't just offer this 4th of July sale without a special code. That's why we're telling all of you to use coupon code: cs15 to receive 15% off our entire cart order. This code is only good until July 4, 2017.

All of our coins are made in the USA and are handcrafted from the finest antique gold & silver to form a unique patriotic feel. They come 2.5 inches tall, 4mm thick, transparent colors, and serialized. If you are ever looking for a great spot to collect military challenge coins, Vision Strike Coins has you covered.

Found at: https://vision-strike-coins.com/product-category/challeng...

The VSC mission is to produce the most detailed and finest military coin craftsmanship in the industry. With offices located throughout the United States from Oregon to California, Texas to Florida each of our offices brings a dedication to serving our US active duty military for their military design and printing found on everything we make. Their design expertise with their combined knowledge and background as US military Veterans and a fervent desire to provide the very best military gifts and products is at the heart of everything they do.

Vision Strike Coins
***@vision-strike-coins.com
End
Source:Vision Strike Coins
Email:***@vision-strike-coins.com Email Verified
