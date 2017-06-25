 
Newest Food Heal Therapy has been developed for Stroke Survivor's high Cholesterol Controlled

Most Stroke Survivors have to take Satins for their blood cholesterol controlled Life-L;long, and suffer the Satins Side effects whole life; This bad situation can be changed with Functional Food TLC Hereafter.
 
 
Functional Food TLC
Functional Food TLC
 
TORONTO - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- An Innovative High Cholesterol naturally controlled healthcare Module just be released by Toronto Famous HealthCare Consultant Company:SkyBlue Cross.

Maxwell Chan, Senior Consult, SkyBlue Cross  Says:

Most Stroke survivors have to have their blood cholersterol well controlled in case stroke happen again.  However, most blood cholesterol  medicines are easy to take, but all medicines have side effects. Statin side effects can be uncomfortable, making it seem like the risks outweigh the benefits of these powerful cholesterol-lowering medications.
Some common side effects of  blood cholesterol Satins  include:
       Muscle pain and damage. One of the most common complaints of people taking statins is muscle pain. ...
   Liver damage. Occasionally, statin use could cause an increase in the level of enzymes that signal liver inflammation. ...
   Increased blood sugar or type 2 diabetes. ...
   Neurological side effects.

Nowadays, Convention Medicine for Stroke  survivors' blood cholesterol medical treatments have unique goal that is to lower the blood cholesterol, and save the patient's risk of life, most  the underlying causes of high blood cholesterol are put asides,  then stroke survivor's  high blood cholesterol issue   become treatable health problem, but unfortunately they can never be cured. stroke survivors can only  take a lot of Satins just only for saving possible risk of getting stoke again, and suffer  Satins  side-effect  for lifelong.

Functional food Therapeutic Lifestyle Change Mediation/Intervention Program [ aka Functional Food TLC] is side-effect free, effective natural health therapeutic  luifestyle changes . It is a System-Oriented approaching and has both patient and healthcare practitioner integrated into an interactive partnership.  It is revolutionary in healthcare industry; it can better address the patient need. By updating the traditional disease cantered focus to a more patient-centered approach; Functional food TLC practitioners can spend more time with their patients, acknowledge patients' more detail   information  as to family genetic  issue, living environment, lifestyle factors which may  have influence  at their  complex chronic health issue,… and so on. By this way, Functional food TLC can better serve each patient unique expression of health, and treat patient's unique, complex, chronic health problem. For more detail Information,Please Refer:https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQCJP63

Functional Food TLC come with  following great  features:

1. Functional Food TLC offers a powerful new healthcare system and clinical model for assessment, treatment, and prevention of chronic disease to replace the outdated and ineffective acute-care models carried forward from the 19th century.

2. Functional Food TLC incorporates the most value God-pharmacy-functional food, the best, most effective  side-effect free natural health remedies,  great  abstracts of traditional Indian and Chinese Medicine, and understanding of how environmental and lifestyle factors influence the emergence and progression of disease.

Source: http://functionalfoodtherapeuticlifestylechangeinterventi...

