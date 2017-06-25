News By Tag
Operation 36 is changing the way golf is taught at over 125 facilities
Unless you are in the top 1% of golfers around the world the answer is probably no. Over 125 golf facilities across the US, Canada, UK, and Australia are changing the way golfers learn to play with the Operation 36 Golf Program. The end goal of the program is simple; Shoot even par (score of 36) or better for 9 holes from your full tee-box!
Golfers of all ages and abilities can join a player development community led by passionate golf professionals. Each golfer works through 6 levels of development in group Academy Classes and plays in Operation 36 Matches. The program is centered around playing the game and challenging golfers to see where they can shoot the target score of 36 (par for 9 holes) from on the course.
HOW DOES IT WORK?
Each golfer starts in Division 1 and plays 9 holes from 25 yards from the hole (225 yard course). When the golfer can shoot 36 or better they progress to Division 2 and play their next round from 50 yards from the hole. This process continues through 6 divisions until the golfer beats the challenge of shooting 36 (par or better) from their full tee-box.
THE CURRICULUM & TECHNOLOGY
To provide a roadmap for golfers to improve their skills and score on the course, the program also contains 6 levels, each level containing 12 objectives. Golfers are taught these objectives by golf professionals in weekly programs. Once achieved, the professional marks the objective complete in the Operation 36 Mobile App. The mobile app is the central hub where golfers can view their objectives, log when they play and train, connect with their friends in a social activity feed, and have friendly competitions using the community leaderboards feature.
The golf professional leads and communicates with their player development communities through the app and keeps track of golfers stats to make sure they are improving and progressing in the program.
Founded by PGA Professionals Ryan Dailey and Matt Reagan in 2009, Operation 36 was released to golf professionals to integrate at their club in early 2016. Since then, it has been one of the fastest growing long-term golf coaching programs around the world. As of June 2017, Operation 36 is being implemented at over 125 facilities with over 4,000 golfers participating!
The golf facilities that have joined the Op 36 Network are serious about providing high quality player development programming and having an impact on growing the game. Late summer and fall programs may be available near you! If you are looking for a fun and social experience for your family to learn the game of golf, use the resources below.
New and Advanced Golfers can learn more by visiting http://operation36.golf
Golf Professionals and Facilities can join the network by visiting http://coach.operation36.golf
