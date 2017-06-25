Disposable Insulin Pen Market Will Reach USD 9 Billion by 2022

 
Industry News





DPI Research published a latest report titled"Global Diabetes Disposable Insulin Pen Market Report: Country Outlook, Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast " to its databases
 
 
NEW DELHI, India - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- DPI  Research published a latest report titled"Global Diabetes Disposable Insulin Pen Market Report: Country Outlook, Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2017 – 2022" to its databases


Diabetes Disposable Insulin Pen Market is likely to reach more than US$ 9Billion across the ten major markets (10MM) of the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Japan, China, India and Brazil by the year end of 2022.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as growing diabetes patient population, high adoption rate, user–friendly design, rising popularity among consumers, help avoid over/under–dosing of insulin, rising market demand for human insulin analogs, government support and technological advancements in the field of insulin pen devices.

United States became the world's biggest market of disposable insulin pen. United States market for disposable insulin pen is expected to reach more than US$ 2.5 Billion by the end of 2022. Japanwill be the second–biggestmarket for disposable insulin pen which is expected to grow at a CAGR of X% by 2022. Germany is expected to be third biggestdisposable insulin penmarket being followed by Spain by the end of 2022.

Browse the full report at:http://www.dpiresearch.com/report-details.php?P_ID=103

The research report titled "Global Diabetes Disposable Insulin Pen Market Report: Country Outlook, Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2017 – 2022" examines the market, demand, competitive landscape and trends of the ten major markets of the disposable insulin pen market. The report provides an in–depth analysis of overall diabetes population and insulin users. It provides essential insights into disposable insulin pen market and users for the top 10 countries, comprising the US, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Japan, China, India and Brazil until 2022. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and barriers of the disposable insulin pen market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the insulin pen market such as Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook and latest development and trends of the insulin pen market.

All the Ten Major Markets(10MM) Covered in the Report Have Studied from 4 Viewpoints:

1.    Overall Diabetes Population (2011 – 2022)

2.    Insulin Users (2011 – 2022)

3.    Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Pen Users (2011 – 2022)

4.    Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Pen Market (2011 – 2022)

Ten Major Markets(10MM) Covered in the Report are as follows:

1.    United States

2.    United Kingdom

3.    France

4.    Italy

5.    Spain

6.    Germany

7.    Japan

8.    China

9.    India

10.  Brazil

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:

1.    Novo Nordisk

2.    Eli Lilly

3.    Sanofi

Contact Us:

Maria Rai

Tel :+91 -7289949987

Email: sales@dpiresearch.com

Website: www.dpiresearch.com

