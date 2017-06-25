EMSA Publishing presents THE NEW RECRUIT, a story for the millennium

TORONTO
The New Recruit by Elise Abram
- July 1, 2017
- PRLog
-- Sixteen-year-
old Judith Abraham feels like an outsider. She has just transferred to a new school, has only one friend, and suffers from social anxiety, but when recruiter Cain Barrett offers her a job, her whole life changes. Things are great at first, but the more she learns about Cain's world of climate crusaders, the more she questions his motives behind singling her out. Will Judith find a way out before it's too late?The New Recruit
is the first book of a trilogy (followed by Indoctrination)
published by EMSA Publishing by author Elise Abram, winner of the 2015 A Woman's Write competition for I Was, Am, Will Be Alice. The New Recruit
is a young adult contemporary romance for the new millennium. In a time when jobs are scarce, politics are unstable, and the future is uncertain, millennials are ripe for recruitment by cults, groups offering a stable world view in exchange for total devotion. The New Recruit
is meant to be a cautionary tale exploring how, without love and support from those around them, our disenfranchised youth can be so easily misguided.
For more information, visit http://emsapublishing.com