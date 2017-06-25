News By Tag
BLK Cyberknife Center Announce Most Advanced Brain Tumors Treatment with radio surgery
The biggest advantages of this kind of treatment is that no incision has to be made neither is the requirement of hospitalization. Moreover, the recovery time is also very quick
Brain tumour is treated painlessly with the help of CyberKnife robotic stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) at BLK Cyberknife Center.In this method, highly precise beams of high-dose radiation are delivered to treat the tumour and lesions. The biggest advantages of this kind of treatment is that no incision has to be made neither is the requirement of hospitalization. Moreover, the recovery time is also very quick. CyberKnife SRS is an option to the traditional brain tumour surgery and is option opted for cases when the tumour cannot be operated due to its location. Also in cases where the patient is not healthy enough to undergo a surgery, CyberKnife SRS proves to be a saviour. In all such cases or when the patient willingly opts for a cyberknife surgery, tumour can be treated with radiation.
In this technique, controlled dose of radiation is delivered to the patient's tumour area from multiple directions as the CyberKnife gently moves around the head while the patient is lying on a treatment table. High dosage of radiation is delivered with sub-millimeter accuracy with the help of CyberKnife that has a linear accelerator, mounted on a robotic arm. This way the risk of damage to surrounding tissue gets significantly reduced.
The treatment process usually takes 3-5 days which also reduces complications. When it comes to the cost of the treatment, BLK Cyberknife Center offers the most competitive prices.
Condition usually treated are:
• Metastatic brain tumors
• Acoustic neuromas
• Schwannomas
• Base-of-skull tumors
• Meningiomas
• Craniopharyngiomas
• AV malformations
• Trigeminal neuralgia
• Certain gliomas
• Pituitary tumors
• Recurrent Glioblastoma
How does CyberKnife treat brain tumors?
In the traditional surgical method, a metal head frame is attached to the patient's head with screws. This is not required in the cyberknife treatment and instead a mesh mask is worn by the patient. This treatment technique ensures high level of accuracy as highly manoeuvrable, precise delivery system is used to treat the tumour. The treatment takes one to five treatment visits and has negligible side effects or complications. The comfort provided during the treatement is one of the best things about it. So much so that the patient can even listen to music during the surgery and dress in normal clothes.
How CyberKnife is different from Gamma Knife:
Gammaknife treatement is different from Cyberknife treatement in the sense that requires rigid, invasive frame for immobilization. Besides, the latter is a painless outpatient procedure. This treatement can be fractionated and the real-time imaging every 5 seconds throughout the treatment.
Type of Cancers Treated
· Brain tumour
· Kidney tumour
· Spine tumour
· Breast cancer
· Prostate cancer
· Pancreas cancer
· Lung tumour
About BLK Center
The BLK CyberKnife Center is run by a group of dynamic Physicians who practice at the Center. The centre has some of the most experienced Doctors and Medical Staff from across the globe. CyberKnife VSI doctors offer guidance to kindle new hope in patients. The clinic provides various painless non-invasive radiosurgery for the treatment of cancerous and non-cancerous tumours anywhere in the body. It also provides treatments for functional disorders and vascular lesions.
To Get consultation with Doctor on Brain Tumor/Brain Cancer Treatment Visit: http://www.cyberknifedelhi.com/
Contact
Kaushal Kumar (BDM)
BLK Cyberknife Center
18002085050
info@cyberknifedelhi.com
