The American Journal of Interventional Radiology

The American Journal of Interventional Radiology is an open access peer-reviewed International journal committed to publishing high-quality articles in the field of Interventional Radiology.
 
 
PITTSFORD, N.Y. - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- About the Journal

The American Journal of Interventional Radiology is an open access peer-reviewed International journal committed to publishing high-quality articles in the field of Interventional Radiology. The journal aims to present most current information in Interventional radiology that is relevant to the current practice of Interventional Radiology.

Audience

Our audience includes Interventional Radiologists, Radiologists, Nurse Practitioners, Researchers, Clinicians, other medical professionals and medical students. We also have a Technical Innovation section to highlight latest technology developments in Interventional Radiology.

Review process

AJIR has a highly rigorous peer-review process that makes sure that manuscripts are scientifically accurate, relevant, novel and important. Authors disclose all conflicts, affiliations and financial associations such that the published content is not biased.

Editorial team

The editorial board comprises of a panel of international experts in Interventional Radiology from around the globe. Our editorial board members provide their expertise and guidance in shaping the content and direction of the journal.

Abstracting and Indexing Information

The journal is registered with the following abstracting partners: Baidu Scholar, EBSCO Publishing's Electronic Databases, Google Scholar, DOAJ, Clarivate Analytics, Crossref, Directory of Research Journals Indexing (DRJI), Index Copernicus International

https://americanjir.com/
Source:Imaging Science Today LLC
Location:Pittsford - New York - United States
Page Updated Last on: Jul 01, 2017
