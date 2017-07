GiftsbyMeeta Launched the Gifting Assortment for Friendship Day

For the fast approaching friendship day occasion, the major gifting website GiftsbyMeeta has published the gifting collection on its website for this festival. The event of friendship day is an important festival from the sales point of view.

-- GiftsbyMeeta, India's leading event specific gifting services provider website has published the fresh collection of impeccable friendship day gifts on its gifting portal online. Friendship day, the event celebrated internationally to praise the friendship bond between two hearts is the very important festival from the sales point of view and there is a great volume of orders on this occasion. The latest publishing of gifting assortment on the website has been done mark this event as special as it has been for many years for this company in terms of higher number of orders. The implementation under the said category has been done by adding theme based gifting products such a romantic friendship day gifts , friendship day gifts for health conscious, stylish, sporty friends and so forth.The Category Manager at GiftsbyMeeta briefed the media personals in New Delhi about latest launchThe occasion of friendship day has a great custom of buying and sending of friendship day gifts to praise the bond of friendship with a number of our close friends. That consequently brings a rush of orders on our website, and GiftsbyMeeta provides a great collection online friendship day gifts (( https://www.giftsbymeeta.com/ friendship-day )) with international shipping services. The company, along these lines, has rolled out the fresh version of friendship day gifts for the year 2017.The company set the target to maintain the 45 % sales growth on the year on year basis, and this early publishing of products on the website would help the firm to focus more the other aspects such as customer services and advertising and so forth.: - GiftsbyMeeta, a sister venture from Ferns & Petals group, the biggest chain of retail floral outlets in India, own by Mr. Vikaas Gutgutia, is the one stop complete gifting solution. Meeta, Gutgutia, Spouse Mr. Vikaas Gutgutia, is the owner of GiftsbyMeeta, started the company year 2013 and now the company has more 25000 unique gifting products uploaded on its website. GiftsbyMeeta has expertise in making city-centric gifts, individual centric gifts, event-centric gifts as well as the relationship-centric combos and hampers with home delivery services in India and more than 165 countries globally.The gifting company has already become the most trusted and visited gifs shopping portal for the people from south Indian region. Gifting accumulations on this website range for the festivals and events such as Diwali, Christmas, New Year, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Rakshabandhan, Friendship Day and birthday, wedding anniversary, housewarming, wedding, baby shower, farewell, success party and plenty more.