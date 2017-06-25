 
News By Tag
* Friendship Day
* Friendship Day Gifts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1
June 2017
302928272625


GiftsbyMeeta Launched the Gifting Assortment for Friendship Day

For the fast approaching friendship day occasion, the major gifting website GiftsbyMeeta has published the gifting collection on its website for this festival. The event of friendship day is an important festival from the sales point of view.
 
 
Friendship Day Gifts
Friendship Day Gifts
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Friendship Day
Friendship Day Gifts

Industry:
Marketing

Location:
Delhi - Delhi - India

Subject:
Products

DELHI, India - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- GiftsbyMeeta, India's leading event specific gifting services provider website has published the fresh collection of impeccable friendship day gifts on its gifting portal online. Friendship day, the event celebrated internationally to praise the friendship bond between two hearts is the very important festival from the sales point of view and there is a great volume of orders on this occasion. The latest publishing of gifting assortment on the website has been done mark this event as special as it has been for many years for this company in terms of higher number of orders. The implementation under the said category has been done by adding theme based gifting products such a romantic friendship day gifts , friendship day gifts for health conscious, stylish, sporty friends and so forth.

The Category Manager at GiftsbyMeeta briefed the media personals in New Delhi about latest launch

The occasion of friendship day has a great custom of buying and sending of friendship day gifts to praise the bond of friendship with a number of our close friends. That consequently brings a rush of orders on our website, and GiftsbyMeeta provides a great collection online friendship day gifts ((https://www.giftsbymeeta.com/friendship-day)) with international shipping services. The company, along these lines, has rolled out the fresh version of friendship day gifts for the year 2017.


The company set the target to maintain the 45 % sales growth on the year on year basis, and this early publishing of products on the website would help the firm to focus more the other aspects such as customer services and advertising and so forth.

About the Company: - GiftsbyMeeta, a sister venture from Ferns & Petals group, the biggest chain of retail floral outlets in India, own by Mr. Vikaas Gutgutia, is the one stop complete gifting solution. Meeta, Gutgutia, Spouse Mr. Vikaas Gutgutia, is the owner of GiftsbyMeeta, started the company year 2013 and now the company has more 25000 unique gifting products uploaded on its website. GiftsbyMeeta has expertise in making city-centric gifts, individual centric gifts, event-centric gifts as well as the relationship-centric combos and hampers with home delivery services in India and more than 165 countries globally.

The gifting company has already become the most trusted and visited gifs shopping portal for the people from south Indian region. Gifting accumulations on this website range for the festivals and events such as Diwali, Christmas, New Year, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Rakshabandhan, Friendship Day and birthday, wedding anniversary, housewarming, wedding, baby shower, farewell, success party and plenty more.

Contact
Subhash Yadav
***@fnp.com
End
Source:
Email:***@fnp.com
Posted By:***@fnp.com Email Verified
Tags:Friendship Day, Friendship Day Gifts
Industry:Marketing
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GiftsbyMeeta PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share