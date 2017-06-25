News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
GiftsbyMeeta Launched the Gifting Assortment for Friendship Day
For the fast approaching friendship day occasion, the major gifting website GiftsbyMeeta has published the gifting collection on its website for this festival. The event of friendship day is an important festival from the sales point of view.
The Category Manager at GiftsbyMeeta briefed the media personals in New Delhi about latest launch
The occasion of friendship day has a great custom of buying and sending of friendship day gifts to praise the bond of friendship with a number of our close friends. That consequently brings a rush of orders on our website, and GiftsbyMeeta provides a great collection online friendship day gifts ((https://www.giftsbymeeta.com/
The company set the target to maintain the 45 % sales growth on the year on year basis, and this early publishing of products on the website would help the firm to focus more the other aspects such as customer services and advertising and so forth.
About the Company: - GiftsbyMeeta, a sister venture from Ferns & Petals group, the biggest chain of retail floral outlets in India, own by Mr. Vikaas Gutgutia, is the one stop complete gifting solution. Meeta, Gutgutia, Spouse Mr. Vikaas Gutgutia, is the owner of GiftsbyMeeta, started the company year 2013 and now the company has more 25000 unique gifting products uploaded on its website. GiftsbyMeeta has expertise in making city-centric gifts, individual centric gifts, event-centric gifts as well as the relationship-
The gifting company has already become the most trusted and visited gifs shopping portal for the people from south Indian region. Gifting accumulations on this website range for the festivals and events such as Diwali, Christmas, New Year, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Rakshabandhan, Friendship Day and birthday, wedding anniversary, housewarming, wedding, baby shower, farewell, success party and plenty more.
Contact
Subhash Yadav
***@fnp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse