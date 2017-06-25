 
Oddway International Announces Addition Of Procarbazine In Their Product List

"Indian Generic Procarbazine, Oncology Drugs manufactured by Cytomed"
 
CARDWELL, Australia - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Oddway International, pharmaceutical wholesalers, traders and well-known dealers in the industry's expertise to introduce another effective drug; Cytomed manufactured Procarbazin P-Carzine contains 50 capsules in a wide range of products.

Procarbazine is used to treat Hodgkin's lymphoma. This medicine is mainly used in combination with other medications to treat cancer.

Oddway International announced that there are more than 30 product catalogs, each offering hundreds of quality products at reasonable prices. They are proud of "quality control" and "quality assurance" to provide quality medicines for local and global buyers to improve health and wellness.

About Oddway International

Oddway International is a highly reliable global wholesale exporter, high quality pharmaceutical supplier and distributor within the years set up in 2010. Since its inception, the platform has been developed to know how to participate and become part of all the major steps in the global supply of generic drugs in the value chain. With the vision of providing quality medicines for everyone at the reasonable price, we are at all stages of innovation and cost-effective. This phase includes research and efforts to provide healthcare for all, improving the overall performance and health of the customer.

For More Information visit : http://www.oddwayinternational.com

