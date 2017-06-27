 
Hong Kong National Film Festival

Hong Kong National Film Festival is one of the prestigious film festivals held in the world, annually taking place in Hong Kong
 
 
MONGKOK, Hong Kong - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The annual Hong Kong National Film Festival was held. This event featured 13 films in various genres: drama, documentary, animated film, etc. None of the participants of the Hong Kong National Film Festival were deprived of attention! The winners were awarded certificates, and all those who were a little less lucky this year were awarded memorable prizes and awards.

The atmosphere of the event allowed each viewer to live all the stories that were shown on the screen. Bright impressions, lively discussion and new interesting acquaintances made this evening unforgettable!

If for some reason you didn't manage to visit this wonderful festival – we look forward to seeing you next year! Do not miss your chance to plunge into the fabulous atmosphere of cinema.

We will accept feature-length dramas, shorts, documentaries, and animated films and videos.

The Hong Kong National Film Festival organises industry seminars with a wide range of topics, from sessions aimed at young film-makers to very technically focused seminars run by Sony and Canon.

