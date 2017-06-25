 
An Awesome Teacher is hard to find difficult to part with and impossible to forget

New teachers' notebook/journal with teacher quotes and wide ruled lines now available on all Amazon stores.
 
 
BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- A new notebook and journal is now available on all Amazon stores for teacher appreciation gifts. The notebook is called "An Awesome Teacher Is: Notebook Journal and Planner with Quotes for Teacher Gift: Teacher Appreciation/Thank You/Retirement/Year End Gift (Notebooks for Teachers)".  There are 20 plus teacher and educational quotes and 100 plus ruled lines for teachers to use in either classrooms or even at home. These notebooks for teachers can be used for writing notes, poetry or anything else related to classroom or home.

"An Awesome Teacher Is" For Teachers can used as:

Notebooks for teachers
Teacher thank you gifts
Teacher appreciation gifts
Teacher retirement gifts
End of school year gifts
Inspirational quotes book
Journals for teachers
Quote gifts

Types of teacher/teaching quotes found in this journal

Teachers affect eternity; no one can tell where their influence stops... Henry Brooks Adams

Students don't care how much you know until they know how much you care... Anonymous

The man or woman who can make hard things easy is the educator.. Ralph Waldo Emerson

The Master said, "A true teacher is one who, keeping the past alive, is also able to understand the present.. Confucius

You don't have to think too hard when you talk to teachers... J.D. Salinger

It's weird when you hear teachers call each other by their first names. It's like they're friends or something... Brian Francis

Some people change the world. And some people change the people who change the world, and that's you... Kij Johnson

About Journals For Life

At "Journals For Life" we create perfect little gifts for teachers, fathers, little boys and girls, mums and dads, men and women. You will love our inspirational journals and cute notebooks. These journals make excellent gifts for anyone. Everybody uses notebooks and journals! Feel free to browse through our journals and find something for yourself or someone else.

An Awesome Teacher Is: Notebook Journal and Planner with Quotes for Teacher Gift: Teacher Appreciation/Thank You/Retirement/Year End Gift (Notebooks for Teachers)

USA store: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1548458759/

UK store: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/1548458759/
