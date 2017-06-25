 
Alnabigha Alduwaliyah Bus Transportation Services

DOHA, Qatar - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Alnabigha Alduwaliyah which is one of the leading transportation companies in Qatar deals not only for Limousine and rent a car services but we also provide bus transportation service for our clients personal and corporate needs. If you are in a group and planning for a trip somewhere in Qatar and looking for a transportation and the space of your car is not enough, worry no more, we can help you unravel that hitch.We have a fleet of buses which consists of our Toyota HiAce - 15 seater, Nissan Civillian - 30 seater, Super Jet - 50 seater, and VIP super seater. You can choose any of these buses that are best suitable for your activity and capacity needs. All vehicles are 100% up to date on all permits, full maintenance and services and all our vehicles include full comprehensive insurance and passenger liability. Our bus drivers are all experienced, uniformed, expert, professional, skilled and very knowledgeable in all areas of the state as well as have their Defensive Driving Certificate (DDC) holder. Our buses rate is very affordable and pocket friendly because we believe how crucial the money factor is to our clients. Our bus transportation is ideal for airport transfer, school activities, sports events, day trips, corporate outings, and more. Should you need any assistance and more information regarding our bus transportation, please don't hesitate to contact us as we are always ready to assist all our client's needs.


Website: http://www.alnabigha.com

