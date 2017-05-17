Detroit Author Launches Debut Novel, With a Message for Broken Women Hard Pen Publications to Release Book 1 in the I Used To Cry Series, The Essence of Essence I Used To Cry SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- E.N. Hardy first got the idea for her coming of age/urban/African American fiction novel in 2012. Based on true events I Used To Cry, The Essence of Essence is an emotional saga set in metro Detroit with an urban feel. Hardy peels back the layers in her own life vividly depicting an almost unbelievable series of events.



Experience life with Essence Hudgins as she transitions from childhood to

womanhood before your very eyes. "All I want to do is make you feel.' Hardy's style of writing evokes emotion, and she wouldn't have it any other way. She wants the reader to experience the pain that Essence feels when tragedy strikes in her life, causing what may very well be a life long chain reaction. Hardy's novel is available where all books are sold on publication date.



Hardy is a self-published author. She developed Hard Pen Publications in 2015. Her goal is to help other authors to become self-published.



"It kept me interested and looking for more .AMAZING!"

-Temecia Lynn.



"All I can say is wow! Your descriptions are very vivid, and your writing definitely holds the readers attention. You have a gift. I can't wait to read more.

-Award Winning Author, Sandra N. Peoples



I Used To Cry, The Essence of Essence by E. N.Hardy

250 Pages 6x9 inches

Paperback, $15.00 (US/CAN)

ISBN: 978-0-9987754- 0-1

On Sale May 17, 2017

Publication Date: July 1,2017



Text is available for exclusive excerpt. Hardy is available for exclusive radio and print interview.



E.N. Hardy is a business owner with a passion for teaching. She enjoys a career in healthcare, and also healthcare education. For more information contact her

via any of the social media channels or her website:



Media Contact

Ebony Hardy

313-600-6368

***@iamebwrites.com



Photo:

