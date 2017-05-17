Detroit Author Launches Debut Novel, With a Message for Broken Women
Hard Pen Publications to Release Book 1 in the I Used To Cry Series, The Essence of Essence
Experience life with Essence Hudgins as she transitions from childhood to
womanhood before your very eyes. "All I want to do is make you feel.' Hardy's style of writing evokes emotion, and she wouldn't have it any other way. She wants the reader to experience the pain that Essence feels when tragedy strikes in her life, causing what may very well be a life long chain reaction. Hardy's novel is available where all books are sold on publication date.
Hardy is a self-published author. She developed Hard Pen Publications in 2015. Her goal is to help other authors to become self-published.
"It kept me interested and looking for more .AMAZING!"
-Temecia Lynn.
"All I can say is wow! Your descriptions are very vivid, and your writing definitely holds the readers attention. You have a gift. I can't wait to read more.
-Award Winning Author, Sandra N. Peoples
I Used To Cry, The Essence of Essence by E. N.Hardy
250 Pages 6x9 inches
Paperback, $15.00 (US/CAN)
ISBN: 978-0-9987754-
On Sale May 17, 2017
Publication Date: July 1,2017
Text is available for exclusive excerpt. Hardy is available for exclusive radio and print interview.
E.N. Hardy is a business owner with a passion for teaching. She enjoys a career in healthcare, and also healthcare education. For more information contact her
via any of the social media channels or her website: http://www.iamebwrites.com
Media Contact
Ebony Hardy
313-600-6368
***@iamebwrites.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
