News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Global sieving and filtration specialists at Profood Propack & Agbiz 2017 Sri Lanka
Meet experts at Russell Finex Stand 90, Hall No-C to learn how to maximize production using Russell Finex sieving and filtration solutions.
The objective of this exhibition is to enhance Sri Lanka's Food Processing Industry by inviting exhibitors from all over the globe to showcase the latest development and technology to Sri Lankan food manufacturers.
Russell Finex is participating for the first time and will be located at Hall No-C, Stand 90 with their sieving and filtration equipment experts who will help you to choose the right machine for your application.
Below are the innovative range of food sieving and filtration solutions which will be on display:
1) The Finex Ultima™: This vibro screen (http://www.russellfinex.in/
2) The Russell Compact Sieve®: This vibrating sieve (http://www.russellfinex.in/
3) Vibrasonic®
4) The Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter®: This self-cleaning filter (http://www.russellfinex.in/
Find out more by visiting Russell Finex at Hall No-C Stand 90 at Sirimavo Bandaranaike Memorial Exhibition Center, Colombo, Sri Lanka from 4-6 August 2017.
Contact us (http://www.russellfinex.in/
Media Contact
Radhika Singh
08800558656
***@russellfinex.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse