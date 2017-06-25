 
Global sieving and filtration specialists at Profood Propack & Agbiz 2017 Sri Lanka

Meet experts at Russell Finex Stand 90, Hall No-C to learn how to maximize production using Russell Finex sieving and filtration solutions.
 
 
NEW DELHI, India - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Profood Propack & Agbiz is the largest and most comprehensive food and beverage processing and packaging exhibition, which will be held at Sirimavo Bandaranaike Memorial Exhibition Center, Colombo, Sri Lanka from 4-6 August 2017.

The objective of this exhibition is to enhance Sri Lanka's Food Processing Industry by inviting exhibitors from all over the globe to showcase the latest development and technology to Sri Lankan food manufacturers.

Russell Finex is participating for the first time and will be located at Hall No-C, Stand 90 with their sieving and filtration equipment experts who will help you to choose the right machine for your application.

Below are the innovative range of food sieving and filtration solutions which will be on display:

1)      The Finex Ultima™: This vibro screen (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/vibro-screen/), exclusively available for Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh, is engineered with many operational benefits including an open frame design for machine hygiene, a unique rubber suspension to provide maximum vibration to the sieve and achieve uniform sieving and consistent product quality, fewer contact parts for easy cleaning, tool-free assembly and disassembly and reduced noise levels.

2)      The Russell Compact Sieve®: This vibrating sieve (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/vibro-sifter/) offers high capacity safety screening for powders and liquid slurries. Popular in the food industry due to its compact design, it can fit easily into existing production lines where space is limited. Available in different sizes, the machine can be custom-built to meet unique requirements.

3)      Vibrasonic® Deblinding System: This ultrasonic deblinding system (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/ultrasonic-vibro-sifter/) helps to prevent blinding or blocking of mesh screens, and is popular in the food industry due to its ability to sieve difficult powders on fine meshes down to 20 microns. The ultrasonic unit can be fitted to any new or existing vibrating sieve/separator.

4)      The Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter®: This self-cleaning filter (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/self-cleaning-strainers/) is ideal for high viscosity liquid applications such as chocolate, caramel and honey to eliminate oversize contamination. The unit does not require any tools to strip down and clean cartridges, reducing product loss and downtime.

Find out more by visiting Russell Finex at Hall No-C Stand 90 at Sirimavo Bandaranaike Memorial Exhibition Center, Colombo, Sri Lanka from 4-6 August 2017.

Contact us (http://www.russellfinex.in/contact-us/) to find out more about how Russell Finex sieving and filtration solutions can help you to process your application.

Media Contact
Radhika Singh
08800558656
***@russellfinex.com
