July 2017
William Michael Cunningham to speak at the State of Black Business Forum

William Michael Cunningham will deliver the State of Black Business Keynote Address in Dallas, Texas on August 22, 2017 before the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce.
 
 
WASHINGTON - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce will host the State of Black Business Forum on August 22, 2017 at Cityplace, 2711 N. Haskell, Dallas, Texas 75204 from 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Economist William Michael Cunningham, founder of Creative Investment Research, will discuss the climate, condition, and trends for African American businesses in Dallas, Texas.

Creative Investment Research (CIR) produces high social return investments and research. Founded in 1989, the firm launched creativeinvest.com in November, 1995 (http://www.creativeinvest.com/image/be1996.jpg). CIR creates unusually impactful investment vehicles and initiatives. Our Fully Adjusted Return® Methodology combines social and financial data to create investment vehicles and is used to generate highly accurate economic forecasts. Mr. Cunningham holds an MBA in Finance and an MA in Economics, both from the University of Chicago.

Track Record & Performance

On June 18, 1998, the Fully Adjusted Return ® Methodology (FAR) accurately predicted the 2008 financial crisis in a petition to the United States Court of Appeals (Case Number 98-1459). On December 22, 2003, FAR forecast system-wide economic and market failure. Most recently, in June, 2016, FAR predicted the outcome of the 2016 election.

Mr. Cunningham's keynote follows his 2016 forecast, delivered at the Texas Association of African American Chambers of Commerce (TAAACC) Annual Conference in Austin, Texas . As he noted at the time,

"Economic conditions in Texas are strong. Our research indicates that the economic recovery is finally getting to the most difficult to reach population segment, African Americans, those hardest hit by the crisis to begin with."

RSVP at: http://dallasblackchamber.org/current-events/state-of-bla...

Contact
William Cunningham
2024550430
***@gmail.com
