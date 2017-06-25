News By Tag
William Michael Cunningham to speak at the State of Black Business Forum
William Michael Cunningham will deliver the State of Black Business Keynote Address in Dallas, Texas on August 22, 2017 before the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce.
Economist William Michael Cunningham, founder of Creative Investment Research, will discuss the climate, condition, and trends for African American businesses in Dallas, Texas.
Creative Investment Research (CIR) produces high social return investments and research. Founded in 1989, the firm launched creativeinvest.com in November, 1995 (http://www.creativeinvest.com/
Track Record & Performance
On June 18, 1998, the Fully Adjusted Return ® Methodology (FAR) accurately predicted the 2008 financial crisis in a petition to the United States Court of Appeals (Case Number 98-1459). On December 22, 2003, FAR forecast system-wide economic and market failure. Most recently, in June, 2016, FAR predicted the outcome of the 2016 election.
Mr. Cunningham's keynote follows his 2016 forecast, delivered at the Texas Association of African American Chambers of Commerce (TAAACC) Annual Conference in Austin, Texas . As he noted at the time,
"Economic conditions in Texas are strong. Our research indicates that the economic recovery is finally getting to the most difficult to reach population segment, African Americans, those hardest hit by the crisis to begin with."
RSVP at: http://dallasblackchamber.org/
Contact
William Cunningham
2024550430
***@gmail.com
