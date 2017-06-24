Country(s)
Industry News
iMediate Inc. Now Offers Fast Divorce Mediation in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Broward & Dade County
iMediate Inc, conducts family and divorce mediation primarily in West Palm Beach, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, and the greater Palm Beach County area has recently begun offering mediation services in Fort Lauderdale and Miami Florida.
This announcement came earlier this month via the company YouTube Channel as seen in the video below:
https://www.youtube.com/
This move is a response to a recent surge in demand for speedy divorce services in heavily populated South Florida cities such as Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Miami Florida. iMediate Inc. believes in guiding their clients through the divorce process as quickly, cost consciously, and effectively as possible without litigation if it can be avoided.
Matthew Brickman has made it clear that there are no hidden fees or extra costs. Mediations can be held at the new Fort Lauderdale location, online, or even at the workplace of the client. He specializes in not only divorce but also other family law matters such as child custody disputes, parenting plans, timesharing, prenuptials, and child support modification.
About Matthew Brickman:
Matthew Brickman has been certified by the Supreme Court of Florida as a county civil family mediator who has worked in the 15th and 19th Judicial Circuit Courts since 2009 and 2006 respectively. He is also an appellate certified mediator who has mediated a variety of small claims, civil, and family cases that number in the hundreds.
Fort Lauderdale Divorce: http://www.iChatMediation.com/
If you are a law firm and wish to schedule your mediation, you can use this form to schedule your mediation online: Law Firm Scheduler.
If you are an individual and wish to schedule your mediation, you can use this form to schedule your mediation online: Individual Mediation Scheduler.
iChatMediation - Family Mediation Services: 28 Google Reviews
Fort Lauderdale Office: 200 SE 6th Street, Suite 404-A, Ft. Lauderdale FL, 33301
Palm Beach County Office: 2915 Tuscany Court, Suite 105, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Telephone: (877) 822-1479
Media Contact
Matthew Brickman
info@ichatmediation.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse