 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524


iMediate Inc. Now Offers Fast Divorce Mediation in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Broward & Dade County

iMediate Inc, conducts family and divorce mediation primarily in West Palm Beach, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, and the greater Palm Beach County area has recently begun offering mediation services in Fort Lauderdale and Miami Florida.
 
1 2 3 4 5
Family-Mediation-Florida
Family-Mediation-Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Matthew Brickman, family divorce mediator and founder of iMediate Inc., conducted 273 mediations in 365 days during 2016 primarily serving the greater Palm Beach County area. Recently he has announced expansion into Broward County & Miami-Dade County with a new Fort Lauderdale office location for those seeking a quick divorce at an affordable price in the area.

This announcement came earlier this month via the company YouTube Channel as seen in the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ygj6T7eBmo

This move is a response to a recent surge in demand for speedy divorce services in heavily populated South Florida cities such as Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Miami Florida. iMediate Inc. believes in guiding their clients through the divorce process as quickly, cost consciously, and effectively as possible without litigation if it can be avoided.

Matthew Brickman has made it clear that there are no hidden fees or extra costs. Mediations can be held at the new Fort Lauderdale location, online, or even at the workplace of the client. He specializes in not only divorce but also other family law matters such as child custody disputes, parenting plans, timesharing, prenuptials, and child support modification.

About Matthew Brickman:

Matthew Brickman has been certified by the Supreme Court of Florida as a county civil family mediator who has worked in the 15th and 19th Judicial Circuit Courts since 2009 and 2006 respectively. He is also an appellate certified mediator who has mediated a variety of small claims, civil, and family cases that number in the hundreds.

Fort Lauderdale Divorce: http://www.iChatMediation.com/divorce-mediation-fort-laud...

If you are a law firm and wish to schedule your mediation, you can use this form to schedule your mediation online: Law Firm Scheduler.

If you are an individual and wish to schedule your mediation, you can use this form to schedule your mediation online: Individual Mediation Scheduler.

iChatMediation - Family Mediation Services: 28 Google Reviews

Fort Lauderdale Office: 200 SE 6th Street, Suite 404-A, Ft. Lauderdale FL, 33301

Palm Beach County Office: 2915 Tuscany Court, Suite 105, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Telephone: (877) 822-1479

End
Source:iMediate Inc.
Email:***@ichatmediation.com Email Verified
Tags:Fort Lauderdale Divorce, Miami Divorce, Florida Divorce, Divorce Mediation, Family Mediation, Family Law, Mediator, Lawyer
Industry:Family, Legal, Society
Location:Fort Lauderdale - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Superb PR News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share