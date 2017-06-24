 
Industry News





Keith Carlos Launches "maKEITHappen Campaign": An Initiative to Inspire and Motivate

 
 
LOS ANGELES - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Keith Carlos recently announced his new campaign, "maKEITHappen". Make it Happen is a campaign to promote inspiration and motivation. With a belief that you should always be inspired to reach your goals and aspirations, Keith launched "Make it Happen." The initiative is to inspire those to never give up and to be fearless, no matter what challenge and barrier you may encounter.

Originally from Bridgeport, Connecticut, Keith grew up in a city taken over by poverty, gangs, violence and drugs. He fought adversity and has now become one of the most sought after top models in the country and is now making his mark as an actor in film and television. From being an athlete playing in the NFL to being the first male winner of America's Next Top Model, Keith is a believer that you do not have to be a product of your environment. With the "Make it Happen" campaign, Keith hopes to use his platform to reach a vast amount of people to never give up.

"I live in service to help better people's lives. You never know how your own story may inspire others. Telling my story of struggles and showing my successes may inspire someone to persist and capture their dreams. I want to show them all men are created equal, some just endure and persist more than others, says Keith."

Keith attended Purdue University and excelled in academia and extracurricular activities. Being a leader on campus, Keith was on the university football team and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated. After an impressive year at Purdue, he signed to the NFL as an undrafted free agent. Keith played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants. Following his NFL career, Keith found his new career on International Supermodel Tyra Banks hit show, "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 21. The show provided Keith with national and international exposure and increased his fan base. Following his win on the show, Keith landed many deals with modeling agencies and partnerships. In addition to his acting career, Keith is breaking out into the television and film industry. Keith is also a mentor and philanthropist and is using his platform to raise awareness for causes supporting women's equality, breast cancer prevention, and underprivileged youth. Visit Keith's website at www.Keith-Carlos.com.

Contact
Dr. Sheria D. Rowe
President
sheria@droweenterprise.com
End
