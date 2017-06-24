Country(s)
Terry Sacka Explains Why China Increased Gold and Silver Buying While Americans Have Stopped
Terry Sacka appears on the Wealth Transfer News show with Dr. Charles Vance to discuss the after effects of the Trump Trance that has caused Americans to dramatically decrease their purchases of tangible assets such as gold and silver while China continues to do so.
During the show Mr. Sacka discussed with Dr. Charles Vance how most wealthy people deal in the stock market and fiat currency, but all of them diversify a minimum of twenty to thirty percent of their portfolio into tangible assets such as gold and silver for their IRA and 401K and even land.
His full comments can be seen in the video below:
He went on to say, "The Chinese are ferociously still buying precious metals such as gold and silver while Americans are in a Trump Trance dropping their precious metals purchasing. Americans are not being told the whole truth by their financial advisors and mainstream media."
Terry Sacka, AAMS is the founder of Cornerstone Asset Metals, a dealer in natural resources (precious metals to be specific), and offers the gold/silver and other precious metals IRAs, backed by real physical, tangible hard assets, not paper investments.
At Cornerstone they believe with fluctuating paper-dominated assets funding the majority of individual retirement accounts and the potential shortfall in Social Security, a well-diversified retirement plan should include precious metals; one of the few assets that have demonstrated the ability to retain value when other investments may fall short.
Precious Metals IRAs
Gold and silver is the best performing asset class in the last ten years. The nice part about a precious metals IRA - there actually is a physical metal purchased and stored on your behalf. Gold is capable of going back to its high, yielding a 60% return and silver a 200% return. They are the real wealth transfer in the physical market.
About Terry Sacka
Terry Sacka has been quoted several times by some of the most respected financial publications, such as Investor's Business Daily, Institutional Investor and the Wikipedia page "Silver as an Investment".
