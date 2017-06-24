 
News By Tag
* Fitness
* Fashion
* Sports
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Apparel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

KiloGear launches new fitness gear for young athletes at the North American Irish Dance Cha

KiloGear, the world's first high performance technical weighted workout gear and lifestyle brand, is launching KiloGear CUT, the apparel line designed exclusively for youth athletes in every sport.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Fitness
* Fashion
* Sports

Industry:
* Apparel

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Companies

CHICAGO - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Debuting at the North American Irish Dance Championships in New Orleans, KiloGear CUT helps young athletes and Irish dancers train their entire bodies while they concentrate on mastering their overall performance. KiloGear CUT is designed in partnership with professional athletes and doctors and has been endorsed by Chloey Turner and Kincaid Stringer, both dancers of the Grammy award winning and international phenomenon Riverdance. Chloey is currently the Principal lead dancer in Riverdance and the strength and conditioning coach for the Riverdance summer school.

"Irish Dancers are athletes and like most athletes, typically spend hours working on one body part. Irish dancers are so focused on perfecting their material and all of the technical aspects associated with it that they often neglect their upper body and core. . KiloGear CUT solves that problem," says Stringer. Chloey Turner remarked, "I'm known as a dancer, but I am an athlete first. All dancers are. It takes an incredible amount of athleticism to pull off Irish Dancing. What do dancers want? They want to be stronger, faster, more agile. KiloGear CUT will help them do that without them even knowing it."

Attendees at this year's North American Nationals will be able to try on the gear and place pre-orders. Dancing teachers and studio owners  are encouraged to visit the booth to sample the garment and learn how KiloGear CUT can be added to the training practice for their dance students as well as place their studio orders. Gear will include weighted tights and tops for girls and weighted shorts and short sleeve tops for boys. Please visit us at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Vendor Village 2nd Floor - Churchill Room.

We are thrilled to add KiloGear CUT to the KiloGear family. Chloey Turner and Kincaid Stringer have elite backgrounds in fitness and Irish dance. Combining the Riverdance and KiloGear's patented high performance gear, KiloGear CUT will help change the game in dance and fitness.  - Trent Brown, Founder & CEO

We all have an athlete inside of us. KiloGear makes it easier to be the best version of yourself. A change of clothes can change your life! - Megan Brown, Founder & COO

About KiloGear, Inc.

KiloGear, Inc is a high performance technical weighted gear company based in Chicago, IL. Founded in 2015, KiloGear's patent pending designs allow wearers to turn daily activities into calorie burning and body toning events. KiloGear developed the world's first wearable workout and has specialized in weighted apparel for men/women. For more information, visit: www.KiloGearCut.com or join the community at www.instagram.com/KiloGearCUT or www.facebook.com/KiloGearCUT.

Founded by Trent and Megan Brown, KiloGear was established after years of watching Megan Brown, a former Division 1 Academic All American, create her own weighted gear to wear around the city of Chicago. Megan, a successful business woman and coach in Chicago, struggled with finding the time to fit fitness in her life. She and her husband Trent Brown, a former Army Captain, knew the science behind adding load to the body to everyday activities or workouts. They created KiloGear and worked with professional athletes and doctors to create a line of clothing that cosmetically conceals and secures a patent pending weight system to the body, so that it is fashionable and functional. The weight system is distributed evenly and strategically over the body, reducing stress on the joints and causing zero bio-mechanical changes to the body. KiloGear causes the body to work harder, so that it builds muscles and burns fat.

Look for KiloGear CUT at the North American Irish Dance Championships, July 4-9, 2017,

at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Vendor Village
2nd Floor - Churchill Room.

Contact
Kilogear, Megan Brown
***@kilogear.com
End
Source:
Email:***@kilogear.com Email Verified
Tags:Fitness, Fashion, Sports
Industry:Apparel
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share