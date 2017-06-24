 
News By Tag
* Long Term Care Insurance
* Long Term Care Planning
* Long Term Care
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

ALTCP.org Releases Go-to Guide on Long Term Care Insurance

The new ebook aims to guide baby boomers and their family members in navigating the world of long term care insurance effectively.
 
 
long term care insurance ebook
long term care insurance ebook
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Long Term Care Insurance
Long Term Care Planning
Long Term Care

Industry:
Insurance

Location:
Fort Myers - Florida - US

Subject:
Projects

FORT MYERS, Fla. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The Association for Long Term Care Planning (ALTCP.org) releases an up-to-date ebook, Long Term Care Insurance: Definition, Cost, and Policy Details. The 14-page spread provides vital information about the features and aspects of American long term care insurance as well as discussion on how to acquire these policies efficiently. This also includes important terminologies and recommendations on which actions to take after an application is denied.

To provide the readers with a better overview of coverage options, the ebook discusses alternatives to long term care insurance policies such as Medicare, Medicaid, annuities, self-insurance, reverse mortgage, and hybrid policies. It also features the risk factors and key considerations in choosing the right type policy to fit individual needs. Moreover, this source shares a break-down of long term care insurance policies to help readers get a full understanding of each aspect for which they are paying.

As baby boomers transition into retirement, they must realize the urgency of having a secured plan for long term care in place. People fear outliving their savings with the possibility of facing care costs, yet not many have taken proactive measures to secure coverage. "It's a tough time for baby boomers gearing up to retire. We as one generation need to take control of our future and lock down the policies that work," ALTCP.org founder and LTC Global COO Sukhjit Bassi cites. "With this online resource, along with various long term care planning tools (http://www.altcp.org/long-term-care-insurance-resources/), we seek to open the doorway where baby boomers get to retire independently and securely."

About ALTCP.org

The Association for Long Term Care Planning (ALTCP.org) (http://www.altcp.org/) is dedicated to spreading awareness about the importance of having a well-constructed long term care plan. Driven to promote self-education on the necessity of long term care planning, ALTCP.org strives to provide clients a one-stop information hub that eases the planning process.

For inquiries, you may get in touch by requesting a long term care insurance quote (http://www.altcp.org/long-term-care-insurance-quote/)http://www.altcp.org/long-term-care-insurance-quote/ now.

###

For more information, kindly contact:

Samantha Stein, Online Content Manager

Tel: +1 800-362-8837

Email: info@altcp.org

Twitter: twitter.com/ALTCP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/altcp.org

Contact
Samantha Stein
+1 800-362-8837
***@altcp.org
End
Source:
Email:***@altcp.org Email Verified
Tags:Long Term Care Insurance, Long Term Care Planning, Long Term Care
Industry:Insurance
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ALTCP.org PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share