ALTCP.org Releases Go-to Guide on Long Term Care Insurance
The new ebook aims to guide baby boomers and their family members in navigating the world of long term care insurance effectively.
To provide the readers with a better overview of coverage options, the ebook discusses alternatives to long term care insurance policies such as Medicare, Medicaid, annuities, self-insurance, reverse mortgage, and hybrid policies. It also features the risk factors and key considerations in choosing the right type policy to fit individual needs. Moreover, this source shares a break-down of long term care insurance policies to help readers get a full understanding of each aspect for which they are paying.
As baby boomers transition into retirement, they must realize the urgency of having a secured plan for long term care in place. People fear outliving their savings with the possibility of facing care costs, yet not many have taken proactive measures to secure coverage. "It's a tough time for baby boomers gearing up to retire. We as one generation need to take control of our future and lock down the policies that work," ALTCP.org founder and LTC Global COO Sukhjit Bassi cites. "With this online resource, along with various long term care planning tools (http://www.altcp.org/
About ALTCP.org
The Association for Long Term Care Planning (ALTCP.org) (http://www.altcp.org/
For inquiries, you may get in touch by requesting a long term care insurance quote (http://www.altcp.org/
For more information, kindly contact:
Samantha Stein, Online Content Manager
Tel: +1 800-362-8837
Email: info@altcp.org
Twitter: twitter.com/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/
