June 2017
Ariento Founder to speak at Up On Cyber

 
 
LOS ANGELES - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Ariento, a veteran-owned company has announced that their Founder and Managing Partner, Chris Rose will be speaking at Up On Cyber on August 4th.

As a company that utilizes more than three decades of experience in cybersecurity to provide secure IT solutions for small businesses, organizations and individuals, their half-day conference has been created to provide attendees with a unique perspective on the growing threat of cyber crime by focusing on the impact it is having on small to medium-sized businesses. Guests will have the opportunity to listen and interact with state leaders, small business owners and cyber experts on an issue that is arguably the biggest, yet least covered in cybersecurity: its impact on the country's economic backbone.

"Each day the number of calls and questions continues to grow," said Rose. "Whether it's one of our clients, a leader in the community or a small business owner looking for advice; the issue is impacting everyone. We're a small business that services small businesses, and that's what Up On Cyber is all about. We have a tremendous program planned where I believe everyone will learn something."

As the Chief Information Security Officer for the United States Marine Corps telecommunications enclave in the Republic of Georgia, Rose developed, implemented and has run security operations at the highest level. After leaving the Marine Corps, he served as a cybersecurity engineer for MITRE, a federally funded research and development center that acts as the preeminent cybersecurity expert for the United States Government.

Up On Cyber will be held on Friday, August 4th from 8am-1pm at the James West Alumni Center located on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles. Speakers include elected leaders such as State Senator Ben Allen, Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas, and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley as well as cyber experts: Robert E. Braun of Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP, Special Agent Michael Sohn, and Randy Werner, Loss Prevention Executive with Camico.

To learn more about Up On Cyber 2017, register to attend or sponsor the event, visit: https://www.uponcyber.com/.

