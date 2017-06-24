News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Asian Youth Center Receives $24,000 From Walmart Foundation To Feed Low-income Api Families
Wal-Mart grants $81,000 total to support the Asian and Pacific Islander (API) Children and Families Nutrition and Food Assistance Program through the Asian Pacific Community Fund
Walmart Foundation gave a total of $81,000 in grant funding to APCF for the Asian and Pacific Islander (API) Children and Families Nutrition and Food Assistance Program. As a community foundation, APCF distributed the funds to three of its partner organizations to provide assistance and distribute 40,000 pounds of food to 4,800 people in the next year. In addition to AYC, grant funds were awarded to Korean American Family Services and Koreatown Youth & Community Center.
Since 2014, Walmart Foundation has committed to focusing its efforts on creating a more affordable, accessible, sustainable and healthier food system across the globe, starting in local communities.
"AYC is so grateful for the support of the Walmart Foundation and APCF," expressed Michelle Freridge, AYC's Executive Director. "This grant will support the purchase of a refrigerator and shelving units for our Emergency Food Program so we can store and distribute more nutritious and familiar foods, and feed more hungry families. I also want to take this time to recognize Florence Lin, our Community Relations Manager, for overseeing this program."
AYC's Emergency Food Program has provided culturally-appropriate food to low-income, immigrant, and at-risk families in need for over 14 years.. The population in the West San Gabriel Valley, where efforts of AYC's Emergency Food Program are focused, has a high concentration of low-income API communities, with high rates of recent immigrants. Due to various barriers, such as not speaking English, difficulty finding or maintaining employment, and unfamiliarity with American food and culture, these families face high risk of food insecurity. AYC's Emergency Food Program provides short-term hunger relief for families, so each person in the household can lead a healthy, active life.
###
About the Asian Youth Center
Founded in 1989, the Asian Youth Center (AYC) exists to empower low-income, immigrant, and at-risk youth and families, of all communities, to overcome barriers to success through the provision of culturally and linguistically competent education, employment, and social services. We help youth succeed in school, at work, and in life! For further questions, please contact AYC's office at (626) 309-0622. Written inquiries may be sent to 100 West Clary Ave., San Gabriel, CA 91776 and emails may be directed to donate@asianyouthcenter.org. For more information, please visit http://www.asianyouthcenter.org. AYC is a 501(c)(3) organization, EIN #33-0383691.
About the Asian Pacific Community Fund
Established in 1990, the Asian Pacific Community Fund (APCF) is focused on transforming lives and meeting the diverse needs of the Asian and Pacific Islander (API) community, one of the fastest growing populations in the U.S. APCF is the only community-based fund of its kind providing philanthropists a collaborative approach to raise funds for the API community in Los Angeles County by offering a myriad of giving options that aligns with donor preferences, increasing awareness of community needs, and encouraging active engagement in philanthropic activities. To date, APCF has awarded $4 million to its Network Agencies and other community organizations, enabling culturally sensitive and linguistically appropriate services to enhance the lives of 250,000 people annually in 27 Asian and Pacific Islander languages, in addition to English and Spanish. For more information, please visit http://www.apcf.org.
Contact
Verena Kwan, AYC Development Manager
***@asianyouthcenter.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse